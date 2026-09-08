9 pieces of advice I'd give to any Montreal newcomer (heed my warnings)
Listen up! 👇
So you're moving to Montreal. Welcome! You're going to have a great time here.
Montreal is known for its artsy, eclectic atmosphere that mixes New York-style nightlife with an almost European charm. Having been born here, I take the city's quirks for granted – but my friends who became Montrealers by choice have informed me that moving here does come with a learning curve.
Whether you're coming from elsewhere in Canada or further afield, whether for school, work, or just a change of pace — here's my best advice for settling into one of the most interesting cities in the world.
Don't bother getting a car
Montreal is one of the last North American cities where owning a car is not only unnecessary; it's downright impractical.
Montrealers love to complain about the STM, our network of buses, metros, trains, and monorails that crisscross the Island. But let's be real, we're spoiled. For $110 per month, we get unlimited passage all over the Island, all without dealing with parking or gas prices.
My best advice is to avoid buses on bad-weather days. One of the great advantages of rail transport is that you never get stuck in traffic.
Become bilingual A.S.A.P.
Presumably if you're reading this, you're an Anglophone. But whether you come to Montreal speaking English or French, you should prioritize reaching a conversational grasp of both languages as quickly as you can.
If you don't speak French, your job prospects will be severely limited. And if you don't speak English, there will be whole swaths of Montreal culture closed off to you.
Try to live close to a metro stop – but not too close
Downtown rent prices are bloody expensive, so lots of newcomers (and longtime residents) choose to live within commuting distance in more affordable neighbourhoods.
The trick to making this daily commute feel less like a slog is to live within walking distance of a metro stop. The Orange Line goes North all the way off-Island to Laval. The Green Line reaches down South nearly to LaSalle before swinging East all the way to Mercier.
I'd recommend living about a 10-15 minute walk from a metro station. That way, rent prices aren't jacked up, and you aren't dealing with metro chaos outside your doorstep – but you're not at the mercy of a bus stuck in traffic when you're trying to get to work.
Winter is coming
Even other Canadians are often shocked by their first Montreal winter. It's a bitter, wet cold with many East-West roads turning into brutal wind tunnels. And while snow removal on the streets is reliable, the sidewalks can start to feel like an obstacle course of ice and snow.
During your first autumn in the city, get the warmest, longest coat you can find. I'm talking a parka down to the knee, a long wool coat, or even vintage fur. Get heavy-duty boots so you don't slip on the ice or have to deal with numb toes. And a tuque and gloves are non-negotiable.
Also, look into the Underground City! It's a great way to get around downtown in the dead of winter.
Nabbing furniture is all about timing
If you're moving here on a budget, I'd highly recommend taking a day to acquire as much free furniture as you can to furnish your place.
The last few days of June are a great time to pick up furniture from curbs as a huge portion of the province moves apartments and leaves things behind. But year-round, Google the "big pick up" garbage days in more affluent neighbourhoods, rent or borrow a car, and drive around the day before.
Having scavenged in Outremont in particular, I've found everything from patio furniture to my vintage record player in this way. Give everything a good clean with some disinfectant wipes, and you're good to go.
And never take any cloth couches or armchairs, lest you risk a bedbug infestation – leather, wood, plastic, and metal only.
Get a bicycle
The lasting legacy of Mayor Valerie Plante was the kilometres of bike lanes she had created in and around the downtown core. While detractors still complain about how these bike lanes worsened traffic and parking, cyclists are now able to navigate Montreal safely and for free.
Since Bixi access is dodgy at best, I'd recommend just getting your own bicycle. There are plenty of bike repair shops that can refurbish old bicycles, and the circuit that passes the Lachine Canal is gorgeous.
Many people use bicycling as their main mode of transportation for three seasons of the year.
Get a library card
The Montreal library system is a network of dozens of libraries, all of which will send books, DVDs, CDs, and other media to your closest library for free upon request. And a lot of them have gorgeous terraces on balconies and rooftops where you can read with a cup of coffee or tea.
The library system also hosts tons of events for adults and families, including shows, classes, crafts, language practice, and of course book clubs. These can be a great way for kids, especially, to make new friends when arriving in the city.
A library card is free with proof of Montreal residence, meaning you can access millions of documents and dozens of activities for free. Just be sure to return your books on time to avoid late fees.
Find a cafe and become a regular
This is my advice to anyone settling into a new city, but it's especially true of Montreal. We are a coffee city. I can guarantee that there will be at least one coffee shop within walking distance of your place that you like.
While you're still meeting people and getting your footing, having a regular routine that gets you in the community and among other people can help to prevent feeling isolated. And it gives you an excuse to try all of the yummy deli and bakery goodies that Montreal is known for!
Take full advantage of the outdoors in the autumn
The winter here is long, dark, and cold. There are two secrets to getting through it with your marbles intact.
The first is to find winter activities you love — like ice skating, skiing, and hockey. But if you're a wimp in the cold like I am, it's spending as much time outdoors in the autumn as you can manage.
This will not only help you build up those crucial vitamin D stores for the short days ahead, but it will also make a few months indoors feel cozy, rather than claustrophobic. And autumn happens to be a gorgeous season for taking in all of the local parks – Westmount Park and Lafontaine Park being my personal favourites.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.