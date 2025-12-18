Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This luxury hospitality group in Old Montreal gives $20 in promotional gift cards for every $100 spent

They hardly ever do gift card promotions like this!

It's the perfect gift, for them or yourself.

Courtesy of Corner Collection
Editor, Studio
The season of giving is in full swing in Old Montreal, and Corner Collection — the group behind some of the neighbourhood's most-loved restaurants, boutique hotels, rooftop terraces and spa experiences — is running its biggest promotion of the year on gift cards.

From December 17 to December 25, 2025 (inclusive), anyone who buys Corner Collection gift cards online will receive a promotional gift card worth $20 for every $100 they spend.

The best part is that the gift cards can be used across nine Corner Collection properties in Old Montreal, including restaurants Modavie, Mama C, Mama C Café, Méchant Boeuf, Kyo Bar Japonais and Brasserie 701; hotels Hotel Place d’Armes and Hotel Nelligan (and their rooftop terrasses); and the luxurious Rainspa, with its massages, hammam treatments and facials.

Whether you're shopping for someone else or giving yourself an excuse to finally book that Old Montreal night out, this promo is the perfect holiday treat that keeps giving. Buy ahead now, save a little extra and redeem it when you want something special.

How to claim your promotional gift cards

  1. Visit the Corner Collection website
  2. Purchase an electronic gift card of your choice
  3. For every $100 of gift cards in your basket, you'll receive a $20 promotional gift card.

Once you complete your purchase, an email with a promotional gift card will be sent to you within 24 hours.

