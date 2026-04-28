These Quebec laws are easy to forget about in the summer and one could cost you up to $50k

Make sure to bring a picnic if you're drinking outdoors.

Police patrol Laurier park in Montreal.

Some of these provincial laws carry fines that can ruin your summer faster than a week of rain.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Summer in Quebec has a way of making people feel like the rules don't apply. The patios fill up, the bikes come out, the campfires get lit, and somewhere in the back of everyone's mind, the rulebook quietly gets shelved until September.

The problem is that some of these provincial laws carry fines that can ruin your summer faster than a week of rain. A few of them are obvious, but a lot of them aren't.

Either way, here's what you should know before the season gets going.

Wearing headphones while cycling (or driving)

Cycling while wearing headphones may seem harmless, especially on a quiet designated path. But Quebec law says cyclists must ride without any headphones at all. Behind the wheel of a car, one earpiece is allowed, but anything more could get you pulled over.

Fine: $80–$100 on a bicycle, up to $200 in a vehicle

Driving with a pet on your lap

Your dog may love car rides, especially with that summer breeze coming through the window, but if your pet is on your lap or interfering with how you operate the vehicle, it's considered a safety risk. The Highway Safety Code says animals must not obstruct the driver's view or movement.

Fine: $30–$60

Having an open fire

This is the big one. When fire risks are high, Quebec's Cabinet du ministre de la Sécurité publique can issue bans on open flames in certain regions. Even a small campfire or backyard fire pit during these periods can land you a massive fine. Always check local restrictions before striking a match, especially near wooded areas.

Fine: $500–$50,000

Source: Quebec's Sustainable Forest Management Act

Boating under the influence

Boating while impaired is treated much like drunk driving. Whether you're on a speedboat, a fishing vessel or a small motorized watercraft, the same rules apply. The legal alcohol limit is the same as on the road, and police patrols tend to ramp up during the summer months.

Fine: $1,000 for a first offence, 30–120 days in jail for repeat offences

Source: Criminal Code of Canada

Wearing the wrong helmet on an ATV or dirt bike

Hitting the trails without the right protective gear is a ticket waiting to happen. Quebec law requires anyone riding an off-road vehicle to wear a certified helmet. No visor? You'll also need safety glasses and proper footwear.

Fine: $150–$300

Source: Act respecting off-highway vehicles

Riding your bike on a sidewalk

In most Quebec cities, biking on sidewalks is not allowed unless you're under 14 or accompanying a young child. If you're caught, you could face a fine even if the sidewalk looks completely empty.

Fine: $80–$100

Source: SAAQ – Bicycles and safety

Taking your hands off the handlebars

Filming a video or reaching into your bag while cycling might seem harmless, but both hands off the handlebars is technically against the law. Riders are required to keep at least one hand on the bars at all times.

Fine: $80–$100

Source: SAAQ – Bicycles and safety

Paddleboarding without required gear

Whether you're on a paddleboard or kayak, Quebec requires certain safety items on the water. That means a personal flotation device, a sound-signalling device like a whistle, and a waterproof flashlight if you're out after dark. Even experienced paddlers have been caught without these basics.

Fine: Over $200

Source: Transport Canada

Lighting fireworks without a permit

Between Canada Day, St-Jean-Baptiste and the semi-weekly displays at La Ronde, fireworks are a big part of summer in Quebec. But setting them off in your backyard without municipal permission can get you fined, even if you purchased them legally.

Fine: Varies by municipality

Source: Municipal bylaws (e.g. City of Montreal)

Drinking outside (without food)

Drinking outside is prohibited in many parts of Quebec. Montreal allows alcohol consumption in parks under the city's picnic rule, but only if you're eating a meal at the same time. A bag of chips doesn't count, either — the city defines a meal as something more substantial than a snack.

Fine: $100–$200

Source: Éducaloi

Letting someone hitch a ride on your bike

Unless your bicycle is specifically designed to carry more than one person, giving someone a lift isn't allowed. No doubling up on handlebars, pegs or makeshift back seats.

Fine: $80–$100

Source: SAAQ – Bicycles and safety

From Your Site Articles
quebec laws summer in montreal montreal news bicycle montreal
Montreal News News
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Canadians who bought cars between 1998 & 2017 can still claim cash from this $50M settlement

The deadline is two weeks away!

Montreal's gorgeous weather this week has an expiry date and it's way sooner than you'd like

More rain and cold temps are on the way! 🙃

This chain of 11 emerald islands near Montreal has sapphire waters and dreamy sand beaches

It just reopened for the season.

Millions of Canadians could lose their federal benefit payments this summer — Here's why

There's a simple way to prevent it.

"There's so much interest": NBA commissioner says Montreal is on the league's expansion radar

"Whether it's returning to Vancouver, whether it's Montreal..."

Ominous sirens will blare throughout Montreal next week — Here's why you shouldn't panic

Nobody panic!

Quebec's minimum wage is rising this week — Here's exactly what it means for your paycheque

Many workers are getting a 50-cent increase.

A church near Montreal has become an unlikely Habs playoff watch party hub

If hockey is a religion, these fans are praying for a Habs victory. ⛪️

A set of Quebec hockey cards just sold for $487K and yours could be worth more than you think

Time to check under the bed!