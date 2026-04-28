These Quebec laws are easy to forget about in the summer and one could cost you up to $50k
Make sure to bring a picnic if you're drinking outdoors.
Summer in Quebec has a way of making people feel like the rules don't apply. The patios fill up, the bikes come out, the campfires get lit, and somewhere in the back of everyone's mind, the rulebook quietly gets shelved until September.
The problem is that some of these provincial laws carry fines that can ruin your summer faster than a week of rain. A few of them are obvious, but a lot of them aren't.
Either way, here's what you should know before the season gets going.
Wearing headphones while cycling (or driving)
Cycling while wearing headphones may seem harmless, especially on a quiet designated path. But Quebec law says cyclists must ride without any headphones at all. Behind the wheel of a car, one earpiece is allowed, but anything more could get you pulled over.
Fine: $80–$100 on a bicycle, up to $200 in a vehicle
Driving with a pet on your lap
Your dog may love car rides, especially with that summer breeze coming through the window, but if your pet is on your lap or interfering with how you operate the vehicle, it's considered a safety risk. The Highway Safety Code says animals must not obstruct the driver's view or movement.
Fine: $30–$60
Having an open fire
This is the big one. When fire risks are high, Quebec's Cabinet du ministre de la Sécurité publique can issue bans on open flames in certain regions. Even a small campfire or backyard fire pit during these periods can land you a massive fine. Always check local restrictions before striking a match, especially near wooded areas.
Fine: $500–$50,000
Source: Quebec's Sustainable Forest Management Act
Boating under the influence
Boating while impaired is treated much like drunk driving. Whether you're on a speedboat, a fishing vessel or a small motorized watercraft, the same rules apply. The legal alcohol limit is the same as on the road, and police patrols tend to ramp up during the summer months.
Fine: $1,000 for a first offence, 30–120 days in jail for repeat offences
Source: Criminal Code of Canada
Wearing the wrong helmet on an ATV or dirt bike
Hitting the trails without the right protective gear is a ticket waiting to happen. Quebec law requires anyone riding an off-road vehicle to wear a certified helmet. No visor? You'll also need safety glasses and proper footwear.
Fine: $150–$300
Source: Act respecting off-highway vehicles
Riding your bike on a sidewalk
In most Quebec cities, biking on sidewalks is not allowed unless you're under 14 or accompanying a young child. If you're caught, you could face a fine even if the sidewalk looks completely empty.
Fine: $80–$100
Source: SAAQ – Bicycles and safety
Taking your hands off the handlebars
Filming a video or reaching into your bag while cycling might seem harmless, but both hands off the handlebars is technically against the law. Riders are required to keep at least one hand on the bars at all times.
Fine: $80–$100
Source: SAAQ – Bicycles and safety
Paddleboarding without required gear
Whether you're on a paddleboard or kayak, Quebec requires certain safety items on the water. That means a personal flotation device, a sound-signalling device like a whistle, and a waterproof flashlight if you're out after dark. Even experienced paddlers have been caught without these basics.
Fine: Over $200
Source: Transport Canada
Lighting fireworks without a permit
Between Canada Day, St-Jean-Baptiste and the semi-weekly displays at La Ronde, fireworks are a big part of summer in Quebec. But setting them off in your backyard without municipal permission can get you fined, even if you purchased them legally.
Fine: Varies by municipality
Source: Municipal bylaws (e.g. City of Montreal)
Drinking outside (without food)
Drinking outside is prohibited in many parts of Quebec. Montreal allows alcohol consumption in parks under the city's picnic rule, but only if you're eating a meal at the same time. A bag of chips doesn't count, either — the city defines a meal as something more substantial than a snack.
Fine: $100–$200
Source: Éducaloi
Letting someone hitch a ride on your bike
Unless your bicycle is specifically designed to carry more than one person, giving someone a lift isn't allowed. No doubling up on handlebars, pegs or makeshift back seats.
Fine: $80–$100
Source: SAAQ – Bicycles and safety