A Quebec Amber Alert Was Just Issued For An Abducted 3-Year-Old And 1-Year-Old (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The children have been found safe.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

An amber alert has been issued in Quebec for two abducted children.

UPDATE: The Sûreté du Québec announced the children have been found "safe and sound." The amber alert is over. Read more about the latest update here.

EARLIER: According to the alert, 3-year-old Chase Champigny and 1-year-old Mayden Champigny were abducted — allegedly by Maryse Desmarais, 33 — in Sutton, Quebec.

The alert, which was sent to many Quebec cell phones on October 7 at around noon, asks people to be on the lookout for a 2011 black Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate E35SSW.

If you see the vehicle above or have more information, call 911.

Visit alerteamber.ca for more details.

