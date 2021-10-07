News
A Quebec Amber Alert Was Just Issued For An Abducted 3-Year-Old And 1-Year-Old (UPDATED)
UPDATE: The children have been found safe.
An amber alert has been issued in Quebec for two abducted children.
UPDATE: The Sûreté du Québec announced the children have been found "safe and sound." The amber alert is over. Read more about the latest update here.
Fin de l’#AlerteAMBER : les enfants ont été retrouvés sains et saufs. Nous vous remercions de votre collaboration.… https://t.co/Xnka1xmR6C— Sûreté du Québec (@Sûreté du Québec) 1633626864.0
EARLIER: According to the alert, 3-year-old Chase Champigny and 1-year-old Mayden Champigny were abducted — allegedly by Maryse Desmarais, 33 — in Sutton, Quebec.
The alert, which was sent to many Quebec cell phones on October 7 at around noon, asks people to be on the lookout for a 2011 black Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate E35SSW.
If you see the vehicle above or have more information, call 911.
Visit alerteamber.ca for more details.
