Quebec's Amber Alert Has Been Cancelled & The Children Were Found Safe In Another Province
A 3-year-old and 1-year-old were abducted in Sutton, according to the initial alert.
A Quebec amber alert has been cancelled after two missing children were "found safe and sound," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced.
According to the SQ, Chase Champigny, 3, and Mayden Champigny, 1, were located in New Brunswick — several hours away from Sutton, Quebec, where they were abducted.
Fin de l’#AlerteAMBER : les enfants ont été retrouvés sains et saufs. Nous vous remercions de votre collaboration.… https://t.co/Xnka1xmR6C— Sûreté du Québec (@Sûreté du Québec) 1633626864.0
The initial amber alert was sent to Quebec cell phones at around noon on October 7.
It notified the public that the toddlers were allegedly abducted by 33-year-old Maryse Desmarais.
About an hour later, at 1:14 p.m., Quebec police posted that the amber alert had been cancelled.
In an email shared with MTL Blog, the SQ said it is continuing its investigation and "more details will be provided shortly."
For more information on Quebec's amber alert system, visit alerteamber.ca.
