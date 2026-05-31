This park with 3 white-sand beaches and tropical vibes is a road trip from Montreal

Consider your summer road trip plans sorted. 🚗

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: A beach in Ontario.

A provincial park in Ontario.

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Contributing Writer

Want to visit a slice of paradise this summer? There's no need to go far — in fact, you don't even need to leave the country.

Just a quick road trip from Montreal, you can visit a white-sand beach destination with gorgeous, clear blue water that's like a little taste of the tropics, right here in Canada.

In Ontario, you'll find a picturesque park with multiple white-sand beaches perfect for soaking up the sun this summer.

Set on the shores of Lake Ontario on the southern edge of Prince Edward County, Sandbanks Provincial Park feels like a tropical island getaway without the plane ticket.

The park is renowned for its beaches, gorgeous stretches of pristine sand that are among the main reasons the county has become one of Ontario's most popular holiday destinations.

Collectively called "Sandbanks Beach," the park is in fact home to three beaches with shifting sand dunes and shallow turquoise waters — Outlet Beach, located in the East Lake sector of the park, Lakeshore Beach, located in the Lakeshore day use area off Lake Ontario, and Dunes Beach, located in the Dunes day use area off of West Lake.

About 4 hours from Montreal, Sandbanks is definitely a bit of a trek; however, it's worth it to see white-sand beaches that are said to be among the best in Canada, as well as the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation. The park also has cottages available for rent year-round.

Visit Outlet Beach to find a gradual drop-off perfect for swimmers of all abilities, as well as clear blue water, picnic tables and beautiful views of the sunset.

Lakeshore Beach, situated on the western shore of Lake Ontario, also has fine sand that gently slopes into the water, as well as picnic tables where you can enjoy a packed lunch.

Dunes Beach may be the most visually stunning beach in the park. This is where you'll find picturesque sand dunes and gorgeous blue water. Do note, however, that the beach has a steep drop-off, so swimmers should take extra caution.

Sandbanks Provincial Park also has several walking trails that allow visitors to experience its dune and wetland habitats.

The Sandbanks Dunes Trail is an easy-moderate 2.5-kilometre trail that loops through a unique dune habitat where you can see the largest dune system of its kind in the world.

Or take the Lakeview Trail, a 2.4-kilometre, one-way trail that's easy to follow. The trail will take you past shady trees and fields of wildflowers to a breathtaking view along the edge of Lake Ontario.

A reservation is required to visit the park. As Sandbanks often reaches capacity on summer days, it's recommended that visitors book their permit in advance.

Arriving early is also a good idea — the park is said to be at its busiest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on hot summer days.

Sandbanks Provincial Park also serves as a great starting point for exploring Prince Edward County, with its cute small towns, wineries, and antique stores, as well as downtown Belleville, where you'll find restaurants, shopping and more.

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: $10.84+ per vehicle

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Ontario's Prince Edward County, Sandbanks Provincial Park has everything you need for the perfect summer outing.

At a 4-hour drive, Sandbanks is definitely a bit of a distance from Montreal; however, it's worth it to see white-sand beaches said to be among the best in the country.

Ontario Parks website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

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  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

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