This stunning island destination near Montreal is better than a trip to the US, locals say
There's so much to do and see. ☀️🌊
Craving an island escape, but don't want to deal with the hassle of flights or passports?
Just a few hours from Montreal, you can visit a breathtaking region home to pristine waters, quaint villages and storybook castles that locals say is even better than a trip to the United States.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their thoughts on the Ontario destinations they think make for a better trip than a visit to the U.S., and this stunning spot was one of the places mentioned.
Stretching along the St. Lawrence River between Ontario and New York, the Thousand Islands region is made up of more than 1,800 islands home to endless shorelines, rich history, unique culture, and plenty to see and do.
One of the biggest draws is how easy it is to experience the region. From Montreal, you can reach Gananoque — which is often called the "gateway to the Thousand Islands" — in 2 hours and 40 minutes by car, making it perfect for a quick getaway or even a day trip.
Once you arrive, you'll find there are so many ways to explore the region. Take a cruise to learn about the islands' history and see the famed castles that are like something out of a fairytale.
While some cruises do cross into U.S. waters, some may stay on the Canadian side of the islands, so you can explore without needing your passport.
Visit one of the many museums and national historic sites in the region to really get a sense of local history. The area is also great for water sports, like white-water rafting and water skiing.
Kayaking is another unforgettable way to experience the region. Paddling between islands gives you a front-row seat to crystal-clear waters, rocky shorelines, and scenic, calm bays.
There are also several dive shops in the region that cater to various skill levels and offer an opportunity for visitors to explore underwater shipwrecks.
Beyond the water, the Thousand Islands region is packed with charming small towns worth exploring. Gananoque, Kingston, and Brockville all offer historic streets, cozy cafes, and a European atmosphere that'll make you think you've left Canada.
Foodies will also feel right at home here. Fresh fish, local wines, and farm-to-table dining are staples, and many restaurants offer river views that make every meal feel like a mini vacation. Pair dinner with a sunset over the St. Lawrence, and it’s easy to forget you’re still in the True North.
With its proximity to Montreal, its wide range of experiences and its scenic beauty, it's no wonder locals consider the Thousand Islands region even better than a trip across the border.
Visit year-round for the island views and scenic river, and stay for the history and charm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
