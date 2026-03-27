New data shows English speakers in Quebec have a higher poverty rate than French speakers

There's a clear gap.

The Quebec flag flies over Quebec City.
The Quebec flag flies over Quebec City.
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
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Quebec has always been separated by language on a cultural and political level. But what about finances?

New data from Statistics Canada paints a striking picture of how language and poverty intersect in the province

According to figures from the 2021 Census, Quebec's overall poverty rate sat at 5.0%, below both New Brunswick (6.5%) and Ontario (5.8%), and below the national average of 6.0%. But when you break that number down by language, a clear gap emerges.

In Quebec, people whose mother tongue is English had a general poverty rate of 6.8%, compared to 4.9% for French mother tongue speakers. The disparity is sharpest among anglophones who speak only English: that group had a poverty rate of 9.6%, the highest of any language group measured in the province.

By contrast, bilingualism appears to offer a meaningful financial buffer. Across Quebec, New Brunswick, and Ontario, people who spoke both French and English had lower poverty rates than those who spoke only one language. In Quebec specifically, bilinguals had a poverty rate of just 4.3% — less than half the rate of English-only speakers in the province.

The findings are a reminder of something many Quebec anglophones already know from experience: navigating the province's job market without French is an uphill climb.

The pattern doesn't hold true everywhere in the country, though. In New Brunswick, bilingual speakers showed similar poverty rates regardless of whether their mother tongue was French or English, suggesting a more level playing field in that province's labour market. Unsurprisingly, in Ontario, the dynamic flips — French-only speakers had higher poverty rates than English-only speakers.

The data comes from Statistics Canada's 2021 Census and refers to Canadians aged 25 and over born in Canada, excluding territorial populations. Poverty is measured using the Market Basket Measure.

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