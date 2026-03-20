The SPVM is hiring 911 dispatchers and the job pays up to $73k a year — no degree needed
The six-week training program is fully paid.
Looking for a high-intensity job with a competitive salary? The Montreal police department is hiring, and you don't need a college or university degree to get your foot in the door.
The SPVM is currently looking for emergency communications officers to fill full-time positions at its 911 Central dispatch centre. It's a front-line role, meaning you're the person picking up when someone calls 911, figuring out what they need, and getting the right help on the way.
The centre fields around 1.4 million calls a year, about 430,000 of which go to the SPVM.
To be considered, you need a high school diploma, strong French and English, and at least two years of experience somewhere similarly demanding. In this case, that may be another call centre, an airport, an alarm dispatch operation, or anything with a comparable pace and pressure.
The job covers all shifts: days, evenings, nights, weekdays, weekends. Evening and weekend shifts come with a 10% premium.
Salary runs from $55,627 to $73,578 a year, and if you're starting fresh, the six-week training program is fully paid.
The selection process involves a video interview, a spoken English test, a medical questionnaire, and an SPVM security clearance. The application deadline is March 30, and you can apply through montreal.ca under Jobs, or get more details at SPVM.qc.ca in the PCU-Centrale 911 section.