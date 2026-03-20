The SPVM is hiring 911 dispatchers and the job pays up to $73k a year — no degree needed

The six-week training program is fully paid.

A SPVM car. Right: A SPVM 911 dispatcher.

The SPVM is currently looking for emergency communications officers to fill full-time positions at its 911 Central dispatch centre.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, @spvmpolice | Instagram
Contributor

Looking for a high-intensity job with a competitive salary? The Montreal police department is hiring, and you don't need a college or university degree to get your foot in the door.

The SPVM is currently looking for emergency communications officers to fill full-time positions at its 911 Central dispatch centre. It's a front-line role, meaning you're the person picking up when someone calls 911, figuring out what they need, and getting the right help on the way.

The centre fields around 1.4 million calls a year, about 430,000 of which go to the SPVM.

To be considered, you need a high school diploma, strong French and English, and at least two years of experience somewhere similarly demanding. In this case, that may be another call centre, an airport, an alarm dispatch operation, or anything with a comparable pace and pressure.

The job covers all shifts: days, evenings, nights, weekdays, weekends. Evening and weekend shifts come with a 10% premium.

Salary runs from $55,627 to $73,578 a year, and if you're starting fresh, the six-week training program is fully paid.

The selection process involves a video interview, a spoken English test, a medical questionnaire, and an SPVM security clearance. The application deadline is March 30, and you can apply through montreal.ca under Jobs, or get more details at SPVM.qc.ca in the PCU-Centrale 911 section.

From Your Site Articles
montreal jobsmontreal policespvm montrealspvm officermontreal news
MontrealMoneyMoney
  • Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

I just got back from Mexico — Here are 6 BIG differences between Canadian & American tourists

The Canadian men? Missing in action. Silent. 👀

2 men were arrested at Montreal airport after a mysterious incident caused flight delays

NORAD says its fighter jets were monitoring a situation involving two commercial airplanes bound for Montreal on Wednesday.

These 16 Quebec billionaires are among the richest people in the world in 2026

They have a combined net worth of $60 billion.

Ignoring this little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your trip before it even starts

You could be denied entry, even if your passport hasn't expired yet.

Happy first day of spring! Montreal is getting heavy snow & a special weather statement

Winter is over (at least on paper).

The 'Grand Canyon of Quebec' has a majestic waterfall and it's a road trip from Montreal

No need to travel to Arizona.

Montrealers are driving less than almost anyone else in Canada, and here's why

Nearly one in ten Canadians say their monthly car expenses are simply more than they can manage.

The 'longest ballot' protest is back and this time it's targeting the Terrebonne by-election

The Liberals won the riding by a single vote last spring.