‘It’s a cloud’: Sovereignty questions loom over Quebec firms as PQ leads the polls

Quebec businesses have sovereignty on the brain
Quebec businesses have sovereignty on the brain
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon waves to applauding supporters as he walks to a news conference with local candidates in Quebec City, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Quebecers are going to the polls for a provincial election on Oct. 5.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec's business community is taking notice as polls show the Parti Québécois seizing a firm lead with the provincial election in full swing.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has pledged to hold a referendum within his first mandate, though not before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

Sébastien Lachaine, Quebec director at lobbying firm Sussex Strategy, says the uncertainty heralded by a referendum on the horizon amounts to a "cloud" over Quebec companies.

He says worries over the prospect of independence could dampen investment, discourage immigration and trigger a rise in interest rates on government bonds.

However, he also points out that the PQ platform promises to lower corporate tax rates, a boon for businesses in the province.

Millions of voters across Quebec are casting their ballots today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

By Christopher Reynolds | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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