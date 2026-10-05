The CRA's new grocery benefit is hitting bank accounts today and here's how much you'll get
And what to do if you haven't gotten yours yet.
If you've been keeping an eye on your bank account this morning, there's a good chance you've already spotted a deposit from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Monday, October 5, is payment day for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB), the program that replaced the GST/HST credit over the summer. If you used to get the GST credit, this is the same quarterly payment you're used to, just with a new name and a little more money attached.
And with food prices still climbing through 2026, a bit of extra cash couldn't come at a better time.
What changed from the GST/HST credit
The switch wasn't just a rebrand. Under the CGEB, payments are 25% higher than what the GST/HST credit used to pay, and that increase is locked in until 2031.
There was also a one-time top-up in June, worth about 50% more than a regular payment, to tide people over before the new benefit officially kicked in on July 1.
Today's deposit is only the second regular payment issued under the CGEB name.
How much you could get
Your amount depends on your household, but here's the maximum for the current benefit period:
- Single individuals: up to $679 a year, or about $170 per payment
- Couples (married or common-law): up to $890 a year, or about $222 per payment
- Each child under 19: an extra $234 a year, or about $58 per payment
The CRA calculates your exact amount based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status and the number of kids in your household. You can find a breakdown in your CRA My Account under Benefits and Credits, or in the notice the CRA sent you by mail.
Who's eligible
The eligibility rules haven't changed since the GST/HST credit days. You need to be a Canadian resident for tax purposes and at least 19 years old.
If you're under 19, you can still qualify if you have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner, or if you're a parent who lives with your child.
Parents with shared custody can each receive half the amount for a shared child. And if you already get the Canada Child Benefit, your kids are automatically included in your CGEB amount.
Do you need to apply?
Nope. As long as you've filed your 2025 tax return, the CRA figures out your eligibility on its own.
If you filed late, you're not out of luck. You'll still receive your payments retroactively once your return has been processed.
What if your payment hasn't arrived?
Don't panic just yet. The CRA says you should wait up to 10 business days before reaching out, since some deposits can take a little longer to show up.
It's also worth noting that if your quarterly amount would have been under $50, you won't get anything today. In that case, the CRA paid out your full annual amount in one lump sum back in July.
When's the next payment?
After today, the CGEB will keep landing four times a year, in January, April, July and October.
And the best part? The money is completely tax-free, so you won't need to report it on next year's return.
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