30,000 power banks sold at Winners and HomeSense are being recalled over a fire hazard
Other products sold at the stores were recalled last month.
If you've bought anything at Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls recently, it might be worth keeping an eye on the recall notices piling up.
Just last month, two other products sold across the three banners, a line of Thermos food jars and a set of BISSELL steam cleaner attachments, were flagged for injury risks. Now there's a third: a MagSafe-compatible power bank that Health Canada says can overheat and melt while charging.
The recall, issued August 26, covers the XO Poppy 5000 mAh power bank, sold at TJX stores across Canada between May 2024 and March 2026. Roughly 30,000 units made it into Canadian homes before the issue came to light.
What's wrong with it?
The power bank's lithium-ion battery can overheat and melt at the charging port while plugged in, creating both a fire and burn risk. As of August 11, the company hadn't received any reports of incidents or injuries tied to the product in Canada, but the recall is going out as a precaution regardless.
The packaging for one of the affected power banks.Health Canada
The power banks were sold in a range of colours and prints, manufactured in Vietnam, and came bundled with a USB-C charging cable.
Check your model number
The only way to know if your power bank is affected is by checking the model number, which should be printed somewhere on the device itself. Here are all 30 recalled models:
- PBK5M-DB1
- PBK5M-F10
- PY PBK5MWN-BLS
- PY-PBK5M-B01
- PY-PBK5M-BF2
- PY-PBK5M-BW8
- PY-PBK5M-CH1
- PY-PBK5M-CO4
- PY-PBK5M-EY2
- PY-PBK5M-F10
- PY-PBK5M-F12
- PY-PBK5M-FL8
- PY-PBK5M-GVF
- PY-PBK5M-HPO
- PY-PBK5M-LM4
- PY-PBK5M-R04
- PY-PBK5M-SC1
- PY-PBK5M-T01
- PY-PBK5M-T04
- PY-PBK5M-T07
- PY-PBK5MAWN-BLU
- PY-PBK5MAWN-ORN
- PY-PBK5MB-HEM
- PY-PBK5MB-SLV
- PY-PBK5MBC-LP1
- PY-PBK5MH-T06
- PY-PBK5MWN-BW1
- PY-PBK5MWN-CH1
- PY-PBK5MWN-CO5
- PY-PBK5MWN-VD3
What to do if you've got one
Health Canada is telling anyone with one of these power banks to stop using it immediately and bring it back to any Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls for a refund, no receipt required, since this is a manufacturer-driven recall.
Anyone with questions can reach TJX Canada toll-free at 1-800-646-9466, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or check the Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls websites directly.
Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, recalled products can't legally be redistributed, resold or even given away in Canada. So passing it along to a friend or listing it on Marketplace isn't an option here, it needs to go back to the store.
Health Canada also encourages anyone who experiences an issue with this or any other consumer product to file a report through its Consumer Product Incident Report Form. The full recall notice is available on the Health Canada website.
This story was inspired by the article "30 000 batteries externes portatives rappelées par Winners, HomeSense et Marshalls au Canada" which was originally published on Narcity.
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