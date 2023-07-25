Quebec Is Turning Reddit's Viral Pixel War Into A Love Letter To The Province
r/Quebec's pixel pride is outshining r/Canada!
In the realm of r/Place, Reddit's second annual pixel brawl, the section staked out by Quebec is looking less like a chaotic battleground and more like an 8-bit homage to provincial pride.
The pixel playground kicked off its 2023 edition on July 20 with a new twist. Reddit introduced a "pin" feature, allowing subreddit moderators to mark specific coordinates on the canvas. The upgrade aids in rallying their communities, guiding them toward a common goal or location.
Each participant can place a single pixel of colour, but only every four minutes. The limitation not only tests patience and persistence but also triggers alliances and feuds, creative outbursts and strategic takedowns. Six days in, and with no confirmed end date, Canadian Redditors rank 9th in the top 10 for most pixels placed in the communal artwork.
Quebec's pixelated panorama as of 2 p.m. on July 25.r/Place | Reddit
It's an odd place to feast on Quebec culture, but the digital smorgasbord is rich and varied. Infamous detour signs stand tall, perhaps guiding lost pixel pushers. Meanwhile, a man with a snowblower seems to be carving out the white cross on the Quebec flag—an appropriate winter tableau for the province.
You'll spot a pixelated plate of poutine, and the Flag des Patriotes, with its memory-invoking motto "Je me souviens," securely staked out. The stately Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and bright orange cones, hallmarks of Quebec's landscape, add local flavour.
There's even a fun nod to Quebec's pop culture. The spaceship from sci-fi parody La Galaxie près de chez vous is charting a course across the Quebec flag. The Montreal Metro is even making an appearance above a tribute to hockey legend Guy LaFleur.
The r/Quebec section one day earlier, on July 24.r/Place | Reddit
The Habs logo pops in Canadiens red, white, and blue, above the Nordiques'. Meanwhile, Percé Rock stands against a backdrop of Quebec flag blue, and an Indigenous medicine wheel prominently features, acknowledging the province's First Nations heritage. Even Hydro Quebec's electrifying logo finds its place in this virtual canvas.
While r/Canada continues to wrestle with a bot-battered maple leaf, Quebec's digital masterwork shines as a beacon of unity in the sea of virtual chaos.