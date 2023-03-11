The Montreal Canadiens Revealed Player's Nicknames & Some Are Unexpectedly Creative
Big Ed, Wifi and Snake are a few of 'em.
The Montreal Canadiens have introduced a few changes to the team's jerseys this season, including a retro-style version and the recent addition of the RBC logo. Well, the Habs are at it again, but this time around, the team sported jerseys with players' nicknames on the back.
On the March 9 game against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre, Habs players wore the custom blue and white jerseys during the warm-up, which had each and every Habs member's nickname labelled on the back.
The custom jerseys are now being auctioned off to raise funds for their RadioTéléDON charity event. The costs range from $400 (Chris Tierney) to $2,000 (Cole Caufield).
Now, while some of the nicknames aren't the most creative, considering the use of one's last name is a popular nickname choice in the world of sports, there are a handful that are pretty unique.
Here's the complete list of all Habs player's nicknames:
- Josh Anderson — Andy
- Joel Armia — Army
- Jake Allen — Snake
- Alex Belzile — Belz
- Paul Byron — Pauly
- Justin Barron — JB
- Cole Caufield — Magic
- Kirby Dach — Dacher
- Jonathan Drouin — Zula
- Christian Dvorak — Dvo
- Jake Evans — Jake
- Joel Edmundson — Big Ed
- Kaiden Guhle — Guhles
- Brendan Gallagher — Gally
- Denis Gurianov — Guri
- Rafael Harvey-Pinard — RHP
- Mike Hoffman — Hoof
- Jordan Harris — Gary
- Johnathan Kovacevic — Kovatizer
- Sean Monahan — Muncy
- Mike Matheson — Billy
- Samuel Montembeault — Snacks
- Cayden Primeau — Prime
- Carey Price — Larry
- Michael Pezzetta — Pezz
- Rem Pitlick — Pitter
- Anthony Richard — Richie
- Juraj Slafkovsky — Slafko
- Nick Suzuki — Zukes
- David Savard — Big Play Dave
- Corey Schueneman — Schuey
- Chris Tierney — Tierns
- Chris Wideman — Widez
- Arber Xhekaj — Wifi
- Jesse Ylonen — Jesse