Quebec party leaders to take the stage for final debate of election campaign

Quebec party leaders look to final debate
Quebec party leaders look to final debate
Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime speaks to the media during a campaign stop in Montreal on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Quebec party leaders are gearing up for their third and final debate of the provincial election campaign in the evening.

The debate will be hosted by Radio-Canada at 8 p.m. and will feature all five party leaders. 

Leaders will spar on five themes: the future of Quebec, the economy, cuts to taxes and public services, childcare, and health.

The party leaders have faced questions in recent days about potential alliances if no party succeeds in forming a majority.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Monday that an alliance was out of the question, after his rivals suggested his ideas are similar to those of Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.

Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.

Poll aggregator Qc125 suggests the Parti Québécois remains the front-runner but that a minority outcome remains the most likely scenario.

Sovereignty, affordability and the trade war with the U.S. have been among the top issues so far in the campaign. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Quebec's October forecast reveals exactly when it'll start snowing (and it's pretty soon)

You might need to wear a parka under your Halloween costume.

Thousands of Canadians can get more than $5K from this CRA settlement — Do you qualify?

The claim deadline is coming.

These 2 Walmart Canada products were just recalled and one could send you to the hospital

Check your pantry.

Driving in Montreal this weekend? Good luck — Here's every road closed for UCI Worlds

Public transit and parking will also be affected.

These are the 11 highest-paying job fields in Quebec right now — and some might surprise you

Does yours make the cut?

You could get $100+ if you bought this 'fake' maple syrup at Quebec grocery stores

Have you been buying fake maple syrup? 🍁

Drake just dropped a new track called "Quebec" and Montreal is featured in the video

"If this move get made, we should push out to Quebec."

Everything you need to do to vote in the Quebec election (and one deadline you can't miss)

Are you ready to cast your ballot?