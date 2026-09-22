Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins Polaris Music Prize

Rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins Polaris Prize
Rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins Polaris Prize
Rock duo Angine de Poitrine perform at The Mod Club in Toronto on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

Angine de Poitrine has won the Polaris Music Prize for their album "Vol II."

About 200 music industry experts selected the second album by the costume-clad rock duo for the $30,000 prize, naming it the best Canadian record of the year based solely on artistic merit.

The Quebec group also took home the $10,000 song prize for the tune "Fabienk."

The recognition continues a breakout year for the anonymous rockers, who dress in polka-dot outfits and describe themselves as 333-year-old aliens.

The Polaris is considered one of the country’s most prestigious music awards.

A change to the voting process saw this year's winner selected by a voting pool rather than an 11-person jury, as in previous years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

By Kaitlyn McGrath | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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