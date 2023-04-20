Quebec Politicians Might Give Themselves A $30k Pay Raise — To Over 3x Quebec's Median Income

The premier would get an even bigger raise.💰

Senior Editor
The Quebec Parliament Building in Quebec City.

The Quebec Parliament Building in Quebec City.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

An independent committee is recommending that Quebec National Assembly members get a $30,205 pay raise. That's a 29.7% increase from their current base salary of $101,561. The new annual base salary would be $131,766.

For context, the median income in Quebec was $39,300 in 2020, the latest year for which Statistics Canada has salary data.

The Quebec premier would get an even bigger bump, from $208,200 to $270,120.

In a press release, the independent committee says that "adequate working conditions," including an enticing salary, are necessary to attract a diverse range of candidates for public office. "Otherwise," the committee writes, "unsatisfactory working conditions discourage talent and democracy suffers."

To arrive at the proposed new base salary of $131,766, the committee started with what a consultant group determined to be the maximum salary for a "Class 4" pay range that includes CEOs, "Vice Presidents and Members of a Government Agency." That amount is $169,950.

The committee then subtracted $38,184, the maximum taxable expense allowance for members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

MNAs with additional roles get an additional amount. The premier makes the base salary plus 105%. Government ministers make the base plus 75%, which would bring their salary to $230,591 from the current $177,732.

The National Assembly will now consider the committee's recommendations.

But Québec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is already condemning them.

"$30,000. For many people in Quebec, this is the salary for the year. Here, in the National Assembly, it is the increase proposed by a committee launched by the CAQ," he wrote on Facebook.

"I didn't go into politics to stand up in the Blue Room and vote myself a pay raise. I won't do it. Québec solidaire will vote against this proposal."

From Your Site Articles
Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Loading...