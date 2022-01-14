Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Quebec's Minimum Wage Is Officially Going Up In May

More money in your pocket! 💰

Associate Editor
Quebec's Minimum Wage Is Officially Going Up In May
derek robbins | Dreamstime, Scazon | Flickr

If you work a minimum wage job, then you can expect a raise this year. On Friday, Quebec announced that it would be increasing the minimum wage by $0.75 on May 1, 2022.

This means minimum wage in the province will be bumped up from $13.50 per hour to $14.25 per hour — a 5.56% increase. Employees will earn approximately $1,406.25 more (before taxes and deductions) per year if they work 37.5 hours each week for 50 weeks of the year.

For tipped workers, the new hourly rate will be $11.40 an hour, which is $0.60 more an hour than they're currently required to make.

"The health crisis is creating significant challenges for businesses and workers in Quebec. In this context, I am announcing today a significant and consequent increase in the minimum wage," said Jean Boulet, minister of labour, employment and social solidarity in a press release.

This minimum wage increase comes at a time when COVID-19 is impacting supply chains, driving up food prices among other costs of living, as experts predict continued inflation. With this wage increase, Boulet said the government also wants to increase the "purchasing power" of workers.

"On the one hand, we want the most vulnerable workers in society to be better paid, in order to increase their purchasing power and reduce poverty. On the other hand, we are making sure that this increase respects the financial capacity of businesses to pay without harming their competitiveness," he said.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, Minister Boulet is quoted as saying he believes he can raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in May 2023, which would match Canada's federal minimum wage as well as the new minimum wage in Ontario.

According to the Ministry's press release, 301,100 people in Quebec will benefit from this wage increase.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Quebec Parents Might Be Asked To Volunteer In Classrooms If Too Many Teachers Get COVID-19

With schools reopening on Monday, the Ministry of Education says it's expecting "a very large number" of staff absences.

Kristof Lauwers | Dreamstime

Earlier this week, the provincial government confirmed that Quebec schools would officially reopen on Monday. Expecting that "a very large number of employees" will get COVID-19 and have to isolate in the coming weeks, Quebec's Ministry of Education sent a backup plan to the province's educators — and it includes calling on parent volunteers to watch classrooms.

The Ministry's "contingency plan" document states that "given the current pandemic environment [and] the widespread contagion of the Omicron variant [...] the goal is to keep students at school safely, despite the high rate of anticipated absenteeism among school staff."

Keep Reading Show less

A 17-Year-Old Was Shot & Killed In Montreal's Plateau

It was the city's first homicide of 2022.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

A 17-year-old young man has died following gunfire in the Plateau-Mont-Royal Thursday evening, Montreal police confirmed Friday morning. It was the city's first homicide of 2022.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told MTL Blog that authorities received a 911 call about gunshots heard on rue Roy near rue Rivard at around 7:00 p.m. Officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived.

Keep Reading Show less

Legault Says COVID-19 Cases Are 'Stabilizing' & Hospitalizations Will Soon Peak In Quebec

"We have good news today."

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Premier François Legault began his Thursday press conference with: "We have good news" — which isn't something Quebecers hear every day. The reason for Legault's positivity amid widespread pandemic fatigue is that "the number of infections is stabilizing," according to experts.

"[The number of] new cases has peaked. The wave of hospitalizations is expected to peak in the next coming days," Premier Legault said. "This means that the measures we've put in place have worked. We're going in the right direction but we have to remain very careful."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Stores Can Soon Reopen On Sundays

Sunday grocery runs are back!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

You'll soon be able to get back to your regularly scheduled Sunday shopping routine. At a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec stores can open on Sundays again starting January 23.

After two grocery-less Sundays on January 2 and 9, January 16 will be the final Sunday on which most Quebec businesses are forced to close. However, shops must still operate at 50% capacity.

Keep Reading Show less