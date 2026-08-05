Quebec pool owners could soon face $1K safety fines — here's when the new rules kick in

Some fines could apply per day until a pool is brought up to code.

An in-ground pool in a backyard.
This backyard pool setup might need upgrades under Quebec's new pool safety rules.
Artushfoto | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Backyard pool season is in full swing across Quebec, but not every pool in the province is up to code, and that could end up costing owners.

The Residential Pool Safety Regulation originally gave homeowners until September 30, 2025 to bring older pools up to code. That deadline got extended to 2026, then extended again by two full years to its current date of September 30, 2027. Municipal Affairs Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that second extension last fall, framing it as a way to ease pressure on contractors and give municipalities more flexibility in how they enforce the rules.

No further extension has been announced since then, which means September 2027 is still the date. And while the timeline has moved twice, the actual requirements haven't changed.

What the rules require

Quebec's Residential Pool Safety Regulation applies to all outdoor residential pools, including in-ground, above-ground, semi-inground, and inflatable models. The rules are designed to prevent young children from accessing pools without supervision.

Here's what needs to be in place:

  • A fence or barrier that's at least 1.2 metres (about 4 feet) high around the pool area
  • Gates that close and latch automatically
  • No climbable objects, like barbecues, patio furniture, or planters, within reach of the fence
  • Secured ladders or access points for above-ground pools

Pools built before November 2010 are the main focus here, since many were never designed with these standards in mind. The regulation gives those homeowners until 2027 to make the necessary upgrades.

Why Quebec strengthened the rules

The stricter pool safety requirements came after several child drownings in the province led coroners to recommend updated standards for all residential pools, not just new ones.

Since modern safety features like self-closing gates and proper fencing can prevent tragedies, Quebec decided that even older pools should meet the same standard of protection.

What happens if you don't comply

Once enforcement kicks in, non-compliance can mean a fine ranging from $500 to $1,000. Local inspectors handle enforcement, so the exact process and penalties can vary somewhat depending on where you live. Some municipalities, including Quebec City, have said on their own municipal pages that fines could apply per day until a pool is brought up to code, so it's worth checking how your specific city plans to enforce this rather than assuming it works the same everywhere.

How much time you actually have

September 2027 is still more than a year away, which can make this easy to put off. But contractors tend to book up fast as deadlines get closer, and that's part of why this timeline kept moving in the first place. Homeowners who waited for the first deadline ran into exactly that problem, and there's no guarantee a third extension is coming.

If you haven't looked into what your pool actually needs yet, now, in the middle of pool season, is a much easier time to get quotes than next spring, when everyone else with an older pool has the same idea.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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