Quebec's backyard pool rules keep changing — Here's the latest on the $1,000 fines
Is your pool up to code?
If you still haven't brought your backyard pool up to code, Quebec just gave you even more time — again.
Earlier this week, Municipal Affairs Minister Geneviève Guilbault officially pushed the province's Residential Pool Safety Regulation deadline to September 30, 2027, marking the second extension in just over a month.
Originally, homeowners had until September 30, 2025 to make their pools compliant. That deadline was extended to 2026 back in September, and now the government has added another full year, noting that many residents and municipalities are still struggling to meet the requirements.
The updated regulation, published on Wednesday via a government notice, formalizes the change. The government says the extra time will help spread out contractor demand and give cities a chance to find easier ways to apply the new pool safety rules.
The regulations apply to all outdoor residential pools, including in-ground, above-ground, semi-inground, and inflatable models, and are designed to prevent young children from accessing pools unsupervised.
What's new
The latest extension gives homeowners, especially those with pools built before 2010, two extra years to complete safety upgrades like:
- A 1.2-metre-high fence or barrier around the pool area
- Self-closing, self-latching gates
- No climbable objects (like barbecues or furniture) near the fence
- Secured ladders or access points for above-ground pools
The ministry says the change is meant to give people more time to plan renovations and ease pressure on contractors who've faced high demand. A 45-day consultation period is underway before the measure takes effect.
What's staying the same
Even with the extra time, the province isn't loosening the rules. Once enforcement begins, non-compliance can still lead to fines of $500 to $1,000, depending on the municipality. Local inspectors will continue to oversee checks.
Guilbault said the move is about "common sense," calling it a way to help citizens and cities without compromising safety. "It's a concrete example of pragmatism and good sense to help our citizens and the municipal sector," she said.
Why it matters
Quebec strengthened its pool laws after several child drownings prompted coroners to recommend that all pools — even older ones — meet modern safety standards.
So while homeowners just got a two-year reprieve, the province's message hasn't changed: get your fence up, secure those gates, and don't wait too long.