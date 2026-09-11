Parti Québécois leader says sovereignty referendum would cost $130 million

Quebec referendum would cost $130 million: PQ
Quebec referendum would cost $130 million: PQ
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference on Sept. 8, 2026. St-Pierre Plamondon told The Canadian Press in an interview that his plans to hold a referendum on sovereignty would cost $130 million.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The leader of the Parti Québecois says it would cost at least $130 million to pay for the sovereignty referendum he plans to hold in 2029 or 2030 if his party forms a government.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon detailed all the costs associated with preparing for and holding the referendum.

These figures will be included in the financial framework he plans to make public on Sept. 15, in the midst of a provincial election campaign that will wrap up when Quebecers go to the polls on Oct. 5.

The referendum budget includes $20 million for studies and consultations in the first years of a PQ government mandate. This would include expenses for a roving commission that would study a new provisional constitution, starting in 2027.

Holding the referendum in 2029-30 would cost $110 million, according to the PQ leader.

But St-Pierre Plamondon admitted the cost could exceed that figure if there are "unforeseen expenses."

“As for the cost of holding the referendum, people will have their say, but we won’t apologize for living in a democracy and for consulting the people if we’ve reached that point,” he added.

St-Pierre Plamondon stressed his party's commitment to holding a referendum on Quebec sovereignty after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office, regardless of whether it forms a majority or minority government.

If he becomes premier on Oct. 5, St-Pierre Plamondon said he would appoint a minister responsible for the independence process, who would replace the minister of Canadian relations.

“We don’t have any plans regarding the size or number of employees per ministry, but … we can commit to not increasing the size of that particular ministry,” he said.

The PQ leader added that the "intergovernmental relationship with Ottawa is also becoming part of the independence project."

Since the start of the election campaign, the PQ’s opponents have been demanding details on the cost of a potential referendum.

Journalists had asked St-Pierre Plamondon this question on Aug. 28 in McMasterville, but he did not provide an answer at the time.

When pressed again by The Canadian Press, he decided to open the books.

“Part of my opponents’ strategy is to demonize consulting the people about their future, by saying it’s appalling,” he said. “However, overall, we’re proposing to curb historic waste … so I think people will evaluate our political platform as a whole."

St-Pierre Plamondon is confident his party's promises have been properly budgeted for, saying "it's a more than prudent budgetary approach."

The PQ leader also said the financial framework he will soon table will be “the budgetary framework for a Quebec in the current context.”

It will not take into account, for example, the promise to create a Quebec army after the referendum, should the “Yes” side win.

“Quebec’s budgetary framework will change after Quebec’s independence,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

By Caroline Plante | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

News
  • The Canadian Press
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This Montreal metro station's main entrance is closing for the next 18 months

The station will remain open.

Here's how much the average Canadian earns by province — And Quebec is falling way behind

Are you earning more or less than the average Quebecer? 👀

McGill slipped hard in a new university ranking but other Canadian schools continue to climb

The University of Toronto beat it by a mile.

This chicken is being recalled at Costco stores in Canada and you can get a full refund

It could pose a risk to people with allergies or food sensitivities.

A massive indoor water park is opening near Montreal — But when will it be ready?

Construction was supposed to start over the summer.

Quebec could get extra long, extra warm fall weather this year — Here's why

Yes please.

September's Old Age Security payment is on its way and some Quebec seniors will get over $820

Amounts will get even higher next month.

Trump just escalated the Canada-US trade war with a total ban on these Canadian products

It targets everything from Canadian alcohol to dairy products and motorcycles.

The PQ will pursue a Quebec referendum in either a minority or majority government

"That commitment doesn’t change."

Quebec party leaders talk tariffs, sovereignty in TV interviews

Quebec leaders talk tariffs, sovereignty on TV