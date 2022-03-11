Quebec Weather Said 'You Want Spring? Psych B*tch! Here's A 30 cm Snowstorm'
Parts of eastern Quebec could see up to 35 centimetres. Montreal could get less snow mixed with rain. 😢
We've been misled again by the province's capricious period of seasonal change. While a few fleeting moments of sunshine and positive temperatures might have led Quebecers to believe the worst of winter was gone for good, the Quebec weather forecast has different plans.
Environment Canada has issued warnings and special weather statements ahead of what will hopefully (🤞) be the last snowstorm of the season on Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13.
Parts of eastern Quebec, from the Côte-Nord to Quebec City, Gaspésie and the Eastern Townships could get dumped with an additional 15 to 35 centimetres.
The Environment Canada warnings stretch along both coasts of the Saint Lawrence River Estuary and down into Estrie. In Quebec City, where 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected, the federal weather agency says strong winds could mean greatly reduced visibility on Saturday night and possibly treacherous roads during the periods of heaviest snowfall.
In the Greater Montreal area, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday night. But it could get gross.
EnviroCan says rain could also be in the mix south of the river and the whole area could see some freezing rain, too.