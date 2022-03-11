Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec weather

Quebec Weather Said 'You Want Spring? Psych B*tch! Here's A 30 cm Snowstorm'

Parts of eastern Quebec could see up to 35 centimetres. Montreal could get less snow mixed with rain. 😢

Snow plow on a snowy Quebec road at dusk.
Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

We've been misled again by the province's capricious period of seasonal change. While a few fleeting moments of sunshine and positive temperatures might have led Quebecers to believe the worst of winter was gone for good, the Quebec weather forecast has different plans.

Environment Canada has issued warnings and special weather statements ahead of what will hopefully (🤞) be the last snowstorm of the season on Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13.

Parts of eastern Quebec, from the Côte-Nord to Quebec City, Gaspésie and the Eastern Townships could get dumped with an additional 15 to 35 centimetres.

The Environment Canada warnings stretch along both coasts of the Saint Lawrence River Estuary and down into Estrie. In Quebec City, where 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected, the federal weather agency says strong winds could mean greatly reduced visibility on Saturday night and possibly treacherous roads during the periods of heaviest snowfall.

In the Greater Montreal area, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday night. But it could get gross.

EnviroCan says rain could also be in the mix south of the river and the whole area could see some freezing rain, too.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...