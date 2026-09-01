Check your fridge: Over 40 common grocery items were recently recalled in Quebec
Some could get you seriously sick.
Summer's winding down, but Health Canada's recall list isn't slowing with it.
Since the start of August, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has pulled a wide range of items off Quebec shelves, everything from chocolate and deli meat to spice blends and frozen snacks. A few of these, including recalls tied to Coaticook, Wu Xian Zhai, and Salem Foods, are actually expansions of notices that were already active, meaning the list of affected products just got longer for products some people may have already checked once.
Here's everything currently on the list.
Compliments smashed 100% chicken burgers
This one's a repeat offender. The original recall landed August 6, covering just a single batch (best before MA 2027-JA-06, lot 00099193) of Compliments Smashed 100% Chicken Burgers (680 g, 8 x 85 g) over undeclared egg. On August 31, the CFIA widened that recall to cover every batch where egg isn't listed on the label, not just the one lot from the original notice.
The product is distributed nationally by Leadbetter Foods Inc. and carries a Class 2 designation, meaning the risk is considered moderate, though it can still trigger a serious reaction in anyone with an egg allergy.
Allo Simonne pistachio matcha and almond cardamom spreads
Allo Simonne isn't new to recalls this year, but this time it's not an allergen behind it. Both the Pistachio Matcha spread (code 12-104-26 MA/BB 10/27) and the Almond Cardamom spread (code 7-104-26 MA/BB 10/27), each sold in 220 g jars, may contain pieces of glass.
The spreads were sold online and in British Columbia and Quebec, with the recall issued August 27. Worth checking your jars before your next round of toast.
Compliments and Selection corn dogs
Before grabbing a Pogo from the freezer, it's worth a quick check. Two corn dog products, both carrying the code MA 2027 AU 03, lot 21526, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes: Compliments brand Corn Dogs (1.35 kg) and Selection brand Chicken and Pork Corn Dogs (1.5 kg).
O Mets Chinois is behind the recall, with distribution limited to Quebec.
Kim Phat seafood medley
This one's a full allergen cocktail. The 500 g Kim Phat Seafood Medley, sold in Quebec, may contain undeclared egg, fish, soy, and wheat. The affected batch is marked "Production Date: 25/08/16, Best Before Date: 27/08/15," under UPC 6 28790 00196 2.
The recall stemmed from a complaint and carries a Class 1 designation, the CFIA's most serious category. For anyone with a related allergy or celiac disease, exposure could mean a serious or even life-threatening reaction, though no reactions have been reported so far.
Wu Xian Zhai vegetarian beef and preserved beancurd
The Wu Xian Zhai file just grew. Four 108 g products are now included: Vegetarian Beef in Five Spices and Numb & Spicy flavours, plus two varieties of Preserved Beancurd. The issue in every case is undeclared wheat.
These were distributed in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and the recall is Class 1. This case is also connected to two other notices covering soy snacks from the same brand, so it's worth double-checking anything from Wu Xian Zhai in your pantry.
Alfa croissants
Time to check the freezer again. Three Alfa croissant varieties sold at Costco may contain mould: the cocoa cream filling, the vanilla cream filling, and a double-filled strawberry jam and vanilla cream version (4 x 6 x 75 g each). Depending on the flavour, different lots are affected, with best-before dates ranging from September 23 to October 15.
Distributed nationally by MFG Distribution Inc., none of these should be eaten, sold, served, or given away.
Coaticook white cheddar curds
Laiterie de Coaticook's recall keeps expanding too. After an initial recall covering roughly 30 white cheddar formats back in July, the company has now added its frozen white cheddar curds, sold in 2 kg bags, to the list. The affected batch carries production code 22JL26 and a best-before date of January 20, 2028.
The concern is Listeria monocytogenes again, a bacteria that isn't always visible or detectable by smell but can cause vomiting, persistent fever, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, older adults, and anyone immunocompromised face the highest risk. This one's distributed in Quebec and classified as Class 1, reserved for situations where consumption could lead to serious or even fatal outcomes.
Salem Foods jarred products
Salem Foods' recall has grown into one of the bigger ones on this list. Seventeen products are now affected, including rosemary, spearmint, dill seed, fennel seed, anise seed, black seed, clove, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, citric acid, frankincense, green cardamom, kunafa coloring, mahlab, mastic, and even rainbow sprinkles. Every one of them may contain undeclared wheat, mustard, and sesame.
These were sold across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. With this many formats involved, it's worth comparing your spice drawer directly against the CFIA's full list rather than relying on memory.
Clément le Gourmand meat products
Listeria strikes again, this time at Clément le Gourmand. Three 150 g products, all carrying lot code 2026SE18 00003, are affected: Country-style Pâté, Duck Liver Mousse with Port, and Liver Pâté with Cognac.
As with other Listeria cases, the bacteria doesn't necessarily change how food looks or smells, but it can still cause vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, and neck stiffness, especially for pregnant women, older adults, and anyone immunocompromised. These were distributed in Quebec and flagged following CFIA testing, with no illnesses reported to date.
Mounit el Bait tahina and halva
Seven products from Mounit el Bait are affected here: Tahina (454 g) and six Halva varieties (plain, pistachio, and chocolate, each in 454 g and 908 g sizes). The issue across the board is undeclared peanut, and it applies to every non-compliant code rather than just specific lots.
Distributed in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec by Golden Gate Inc., these shouldn't be eaten. Toss them or bring them back to the store where they were purchased.
PC Organics and Frankie's organic plant-based cheddar corn puffs
The CFIA issued a national recall on August 8 for plant-based cheddar corn snacks under the PC Organics and Frankie's Organic brands, citing undeclared milk.
Five products are involved: PC Organics' baked plant-based cheddar corn puffs (142 g and 336 g), its cheddar and jalapeño version (142 g), its baked plant-based cheddar corn crunchies (142 g), and Frankie's Organic's plant-based vegan cheddar puffs (113 g). All are distributed nationally, each with its own lot codes and dates.
The recall came after the company itself flagged reported reactions tied to the products. For anyone with a milk allergy or intolerance, exposure could trigger a serious or life-threatening reaction. If you've got any of these at home, don't eat them, toss them or return them to where you bought them.
Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate
Last stop: the pantry. The CFIA is running a national recall on Hershey's Kisses Creamy Milk Chocolate, triggered by Hershey Canada itself on August 1 after a reaction was reported. The concern is undeclared almonds, a real risk for anyone with a nut allergy or sensitivity.
Two sizes are affected, both with a best-before date of June 1, 2027 (2027 JN 01): the 104 g bag (UPC 0 56600 62076 6) and the 200 g bag (UPC 0 56600 20203 0), each spanning roughly a dozen different lot codes. The products were distributed between May 6 and July 28, 2026.
If you or anyone in your household has a nut allergy, steer clear of these entirely. Even without one, it's worth checking your own bags against the lot codes, since the CFIA says its investigation is ongoing and could still lead to further recalls.
This story was inspired by the article "Rappels d'aliments importants : Ces 48 produits sont visés au Québec" which was originally published on Narcity.
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