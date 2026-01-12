Some travelling Canadians must renew their passports way earlier than expected in 2026
Ignore this and you risk being denied boarding or refused entry to your destination. 🫣
If you're planning to travel abroad in 2026, there's a little-known Canadian passport rule that could throw a wrench in your travel plans — and it's catching many Canadians by surprise.
Your passport expiry date might show late 2026 or even 2027, leading you to believe you're all set for that spring break getaway or summer vacation. But there's a catch that's leaving travellers scrambling at check-in counters and border crossings all over the country.
According to Service Canada, the timing of your passport renewal depends entirely on where you're planning to travel. Each country sets its own entry requirements, and these requirements go beyond simply having a passport that hasn't expired.
In fact, more than 70 countries worldwide enforce the "six-month rule," meaning your passport must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your arrival date. Popular destinations that follow this rule include Thailand, Turkey, China, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, and Singapore, among many others.
If your Canadian passport doesn't meet this requirement, airlines will deny you boarding. Even if you somehow make it to your destination, border officials would refuse you entry.
For example, a Canadian planning a March break trip to Thailand in March 2026 would be denied entry even if their passport doesn't expire until August 2026. Despite having five full months of validity remaining, their passport would fail to meet Thailand's mandatory threshold.
When you actually need to renew your passport
Before booking any international trip in 2026, you'll need to check two things: the specific requirements for all countries on your itinerary, and your passport's expiry date. Only then will you know if renewal is necessary before your trip.
While many nations enforce the six-month rule mentioned above, others have different standards. Some require only three months of validity beyond your stay, while others simply need your passport to be valid for the duration of your visit.
This variation means Canadians with passports expiring in late 2026 or early 2027 might need to renew much earlier than expected, depending on their destinations.
Service Canada also warns travellers to check current processing times before applying. These can fluctuate throughout the year, and you'll want to ensure you have your new passport in hand before making any non-refundable bookings.
For those travelling within the next few weeks who've suddenly realized their passport doesn't meet the requirements for their destination, urgent or express services are available at passport offices. You'll need proof of travel, and additional fees will apply.
How to check if you're affected
The best approach for 2026 travel planning is to:
- Decide on your destination(s)
- Check the Government of Canada's travel advice for specific requirements
- Review your passport's expiry date
- Calculate whether you'll have sufficient validity
- Apply for renewal if needed, factoring in current processing times
Remember, these regulations aren't just suggestions — airlines will verify your passport at check-in and can deny boarding if it doesn't meet the requirements.
Don't assume your passport is travel-ready just because it hasn't expired yet. A quick check now could save you from a major headache — and potentially thousands of dollars in lost bookings — later in 2026.
