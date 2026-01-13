9 new Quebec laws and regulations coming into effect in 2026 that you need to know about
Some of these changes will hit your wallet directly.
The start of a new year doesn't just mean flipping the calendar — it's also when new laws and regulations officially take effect across Quebec and Canada. In 2026, several legislative changes are already reshaping daily life for residents, from how rent increases are calculated to what you'll pay at the bank.
Last year brought major shifts like new tipping rules, changes to recycling collection, and a new vehicle registration tax. This year's lineup is just as significant.
Here's a breakdown of eight laws and regulations that have already taken effect or will come into force in Quebec before the end of 2026.
1. Driver's license fees are going up
The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) announced in November that it's scaling back the discount on driver's licenses this year.
Class 5 license holders with no demerit points will pay $50 in 2026, compared to the $26.25 charged in 2025. That's still a 75% reduction from the regular price, but it's double what drivers paid last year.
This marks the fifth consecutive year the SAAQ has offered a discount to Quebec drivers, with payment holidays granted in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
2. The federal government is targeting bank fees
In its November budget, the federal Liberal government under Mark Carney announced plans to tackle a common consumer frustration: bank fees.
Ottawa is promising to increase competition in the financial sector, which could lower the cost of banking services for individuals and small businesses.
By spring 2026, the government plans to publish draft regulations that would ban fees for transferring investment accounts and registered accounts — fees that currently average $150 per account. Credit unions like Desjardins would not be subject to this measure.
3. New citizenship rules for Canadians born abroad
New citizenship laws recently took effect took effect that could impact thousands of Canadian families, especially if you or your parents were born outside the country.
The changes fix the "first-generation limit" — a rule from 2009 that stopped some Canadians from passing citizenship to their kids if those children were also born abroad.
Federal Bill C-3, introduced in June and approved in November, expands who can pass Canadian citizenship to their children. Anyone born before December 15 who would have been a Canadian citizen without the old limit can now apply for proof of citizenship.
Going forward, Canadian parents born or adopted outside Canada can pass citizenship to their children born abroad, but they need to prove they spent at least three years in Canada before their child was born or adopted.
4. Rent increases are now calculated differently
Since January 1, a new system for calculating rent increases has been in effect across Quebec. It changes how the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL) determines its annual recommendations for rent hikes.
The old method, in place since the 1980s and based on more than a dozen economic indicators from Statistics Canada, has been simplified.
The new calculation now relies on just four factors: inflation (measured using Quebec's Consumer Price Index averaged over three years), changes in municipal property taxes and services per unit, school taxes when they exceed the inflation rate, and fire and liability insurance premiums.
This reform follows a historic TAL recommendation published in January 2025 that suggested a 5.9% rent increase — the steepest jump in 30 years.
5. Tax brackets are being adjusted
Your wallet might get a bit of relief this year. Both federal and provincial governments unveiled new tax brackets in recent months that will apply to 2026 income.
At the federal level, rates remain progressive, ranging from 14% for income under $58,523 to 33% for income exceeding $258,482.
In Quebec, the indexation rate for the personal tax system is set at 2.05% for 2026. Income under $54,345 will be taxed at 14%, while the maximum rate will reach 25.75% for income exceeding $132,245.
6. Students must now use "vous" with school staff
Announced alongside the cellphone ban in schools, mandatory use of "vous" (formal "you" in French) when addressing school staff is now required across all Quebec schools, from pre-kindergarten to Grade 11.
The rule took effect after the holiday break.
7. First-time homebuyers will get GST relief on new homes
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the purchase of a first home valued under $1 million will soon be a thing of the past.
This is another measure announced by the Carney government during the November 2025 budget presentation.
The measure, currently being studied as part of Bill C-4, aims to reduce the cost of homeownership and better support young families and aspiring homeowners. It's expected to receive royal assent sometime in 2026, at which point it will take effect.
Purchase contracts signed since May 27, 2025, will be eligible for the rebate, retroactively until 2031. For properties priced between $1 million and $1.5 million, the tax would be reduced gradually instead.
8. Hydro-Québec rates could go up by 3%
For the period from 2026 to 2028, Hydro-Québec has asked the Régie de l'énergie to approve an annual 3% increase in residential electricity rates.
In its projections, Hydro-Québec outlines what the rate hike would look like if the 3% increase is approved this spring. The decision is expected in March 2026.
Here's what the increases would look like:
- 5½ apartment: $2.40/month more, $28.80/year more in 2026, $86.40 more over three years
- Small house: $4.90/month more, $58.80/year more in 2026, $176.40 more over three years
- Average house: $6.70/month more, $80.40/year more in 2026, $241.20 more over three years
- Large house: $8.40/month more, $100.80/year more in 2026, $302.40 more over three years
9. Stores could soon stay open until 9 p.m. every day
The Quebec government announced in December that it wants to let non-food retailers across the province stay open until 9 p.m. every day of the week. It would be a major shift for one of the only places in North America that still strictly regulates store hours.
Samuel Poulin, Quebec's minister for the economy and small and medium-sized businesses, said the province plans to expand a pilot project currently running in Gatineau, Laval, and Saint-Georges. Under the proposal, stores could open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, except on holidays. Participation would be voluntary.
While nothing is official yet, a draft regulation was published for public consultation in December. Stakeholders have 45 days to comment before the government decides whether to move forward. If approved, the expanded pilot would roll out in 2026.
Food retailers like grocery stores and pharmacies won't be affected since they already operate under different rules.
This article is adapted from "Voici 8 lois et règlementations qui entrent en vigueur en 2026 au Québec," which was published on Narcity.