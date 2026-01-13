Canada beat the U.S. in a new passport ranking but both are weaker than before

Your Canadian passport is more powerful than an American one, but that gap is shrinking fast — and both are losing ground.

The 2026 Henley Passport Index dropped on January 13, ranking the world's 199 passports according to how many destinations their holders can access without needing a visa in advance. The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and has been tracking global mobility for two decades.

Canada managed to hold onto 8th place this year, while the U.S. sits at 10th. That means Canadian passport holders can still travel to more countries visa-free than Americans — but the lead has narrowed significantly.

But here's the kicker: both countries are on a downward trend that shows no signs of stopping.

Losing ground

In the latest rankings, Canada lost three more visa-free destinations compared to Henley's mid-year update six months ago. Canadian passport holders can now enter 181 countries without a visa, which is down from 184 in July 2025.

The U.S. also shed destinations, dropping from 182 to 179. That means Canada's lead over America has narrowed to just two countries.

Both countries continue to feature prominently on what the index calls its "losers list," which highlights nations that have seen the steepest declines among wealthy, developed countries.

The long slide continues

This isn't a new trend. Over the past year alone, the U.S. shed seven visa-free destinations, while the U.K. lost eight.

But zoom out to the past two decades, and the decline looks even more dramatic. Since 2006, when the Henley Passport Index first launched, the U.S. has tumbled six spots, from 4th place to 10th. The U.K. has fallen four places, from 3rd to 7th.

Canada, which jointly held 1st place with the U.S. and U.K. back in 2014, now sits in 8th. In other words, we've all been sliding together, just at different speeds.

"Passport power ultimately reflects political stability, diplomatic credibility, and the ability to shape international rules," said Misha Glenny, award-winning journalist and Rector of the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, in the report. "As transatlantic relations strain and domestic politics grow more volatile, the erosion of mobility rights for countries like the US and UK is less a technical anomaly than a signal of deeper geopolitical recalibration."

The most powerful passports

Meanwhile, Singapore continues its reign at the top with visa-free access to 192 destinations — unchanged from last year and miles ahead of most other countries.

Japan and South Korea share 2nd place with 188 destinations each, while an array of European nations dominate much of the top 10. Europe still holds the most powerful passports overall, though Asia-Pacific countries like New Zealand (6th) continue to punch above their weight.

Here's how the 2026 top 10 shakes out:

  1. Singapore (192 destinations)
  2. Japan, South Korea (188)
  3. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (186)
  4. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway (185)
  5. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates (184)
  6. Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland (183)
  7. Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom (182)
  8. Canada, Iceland, Lithuania (181)
  9. Malaysia (180)
  10. United States (179)
You can explore the full ranking here.
