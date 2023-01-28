Revenu Québec Announced Changes That Could Affect Your 2022 Taxes
The changes could impact your tax credits!
As tax season in Canada fast approaches, it can be tough to navigate the year-to-year changes that could affect your income tax filing. Luckily, Revenue Québec has compiled a list of all changes that could affect 2022 taxes, including changes to certain tax credits and revisions to tax deduction eligibility criteria.
The provincial government has put forth a number of initiatives to help Quebecers manage rising inflation. In addition to the $500 one-time payments sent out to Quebec residents, Revenu Québec is implementing a few new initiatives this tax season.
\u201cVous n'avez pas \u00e0 attendre votre d\u00e9claration pour demander les cr\u00e9dits suivants. Vous pourriez recevoir des versements anticip\u00e9s.\n\n\ud83d\udd39Frais de garde d\u2019enfants https://t.co/0qUJGe4Oyi\n\ud83d\udd39Maintien \u00e0 domicile des a\u00een\u00e9s https://t.co/yLmFhq20Ny\n\ud83d\udd39Personne aidante https://t.co/KY7JsuPuiG\u201d— Revenu Qu\u00e9bec (@Revenu Qu\u00e9bec) 1674502511
If you use any assisted reproductive services in 2022, you will now be able to submit any and all expenses tied to those services, including any medical expenses, all expenses paid to a surrogate mother or sperm donor, and any fees paid to a fertility clinic.
For those who purchased a home in 2022 that qualify for a tax credit, the credit has now increased from $750 to $1,500, Revenu Québec indicated. Further information regarding this specific tax credit can be found on line 396.
Additionally, other credits and amounts have also been increased, such as deductions for workers and the total credit amount for single individuals.
Here are the 2022 principal changes Revenu Québec has implemented:
- Tax credit for maintaining seniors in their homes
- Child care expense tax credit
- Dividends from taxable Canadian corporations
- Tax credit for taxi drivers and owners
- Deduction for patronage dividends received from a cooperative
- Property tax refund for forestry producers
- Tax credit for upgrading residential wastewater treatment facilities
- Tax credit for the purchase of a home
- Medical expenses
- Quebec Drug Insurance Plan
- Additional tax credit for major cultural donations
- Full indexation of the tax system
In addition to these changes, there are also some adjustments to the tax rates according to the taxable income brackets. The deadline for filing your income taxes in Quebec is May 1, 2023. Note that the deadline for paying a tax balance remains April 30.
