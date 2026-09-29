Quebec candidates have six days left to make their pitch before election day

Six days to go before Quebec election
Six days to go before Quebec election
People cast ballots on the second day of advance voting, ahead of provincial elections, in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Election day is less than a week away in Quebec. 

Candidates have six days left to pitch to voters ahead of election day on Oct. 5. 

Advance polls closed on Monday evening.

Talk of possible U.S. interference in the elections continued to swirl going into the final week of the campaign.

Rivals criticized claims by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette that American officials might try to support the sovereigntist Parti Québecois to weaken Canada.

Fréchette tried to distance herself from the controversy that has dogged her for days on Monday by blaming members of her own party for trying to get journalists to pursue a story about foreign interference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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