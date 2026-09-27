This Quebec island has quaint villages bathed in fall colours and it's like a trip to Vermont
New England charm, no passport required. 🇨🇦🍁
If you're dreaming of a New England fall getaway filled with charming villages, country roads and trees in shades of red, orange and gold, you don't necessarily have to cross the border.
Just outside Quebec City, you can visit a picturesque island that feels like it could have been plucked straight from a postcard.
Just over 30 minutes from Quebec City's downtown, Île d'Orléans is a charming island set on the St. Lawrence River that offers scenic countryside, farmland and tons of charm.
The island is the perfect contrast to the busier, urban streets of Quebec City, offering a landscape that looks more like New England's Vermont than Canada.
The island is made up of six different villages home to nearly 7,000 residents. Each village offers its own characteristics, though all share a common charm.
Fall is a spectacular time to visit the island, when it transforms into shades of red, orange and gold. One of the best ways to experience Île d'Orléans in autumn is to drive around and stop whenever a village, farm or scenic viewpoint catches your eye.
The island's narrow country roads wind past historic stone houses, barns, orchards and fields, while the changing leaves add a colourful backdrop.
You can spend the day meandering between villages, stopping for photos, exploring local shops and taking in views of the river.
In Saint-Laurent, visit Ferme Le Bunker, located just minutes from the Île d’Orléans bridge, a four-season farm offering pick-your-own fruits and vegetables, seasonal outdoor activities, maple products, homemade gourmet foods and local products, and beautiful fields stretching toward the St. Lawrence River.
While you're here, visit the farm's Le Bunker Museum, a real Cold War bunker hidden beneath the welcome kiosk.
Also in the village, you can visit the Tigidou Jam Factory, a scenic spot on the river where you can taste fine seasonal jam creations, shop for jams and enjoy coffee and sweet and savoury snacks.
Sainte-Pétronille, located at the western tip of the island, is particularly scenic, with views across the St. Lawrence River toward Quebec City.
Here, you'll also find the Chocolaterie de l’Île d’Orléans, a sweet stop where you can discover handcrafted chocolates as well as a large selection of homemade ice creams and sorbets.
Saint-Jean is known for its picturesque streets and historic architecture, making it a lovely spot for a leisurely stroll.
In Saint-François, you'll find the Fromagerie Ferme Audet, a specialty cheese shop in the old rectory of Saint-François with a dairy bar and multiple varieties of goat cheese.
Also on the island, you'll find coffee shops, bakeries, apple orchards, wineries, distilleries and restaurants, making Île d'Orléans a little paradise for foodies.
If you want to really get out into nature, the island also offers hiking trails at Camping de la Pointe, a campsite located on the eastern tip of the island.
Île d'Orléans is also home to several galleries, art shops and gardens where you can discover the works of talented local artists and artisans.
The island is located just over 30 minutes from Quebec City's old town, making it easy for a quick visit. If, however, you want to extend your stay, there are plenty of inns, hotels and cute B&Bs on the island to choose from.
Be sure to also visit the nearby Montmorency Falls, which is located just 25 minutes from the island and offers fall colours surrounding a powerful waterfall.
With its charming colonial and Georgian architecture, cute villages and beautiful fall scenery, a trip to Île d'Orléans could easily be mistaken for a fall trip to New England.
For travellers wanting an autumn escape without the hassle of heading into the U.S., Île d'Orléans makes a pretty convincing case for staying on the Canadian side of the border.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.