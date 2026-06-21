Quebec is home to North America's 'most peaceful' spot and it's brimming with storybook charm
File this under "places you need to visit this summer." ☀️
Looking for the perfect summertime escape? If you want to visit a peaceful destination with small-town charm, fresh air and beautiful views by the water, you don't need to go far.
Just a quick road trip from Quebec City, you can visit a scenic city known for its art, gastronomy and incredible views.
Located just over an hour from Quebec City, Baie-Saint-Paul is a quiet city with a rich cultural heritage, famous for its beautiful landscapes and its artistic history.
The city is a peaceful escape from the crowds of Quebec City, feeling more like a small town in the countryside. In fact, the city was dubbed the "most peaceful location in North America" in a recent study by Betway.
Situated in the equally stunning Charlevoix region, Baie-Saint-Paul is renowned for its art. The city boasts a contrasting landscape of both sea and mountains, attracting many painters and earning it the reputation of an "artists' paradise."
The city is, in fact, a favourite haven for the Group of Seven painters, and its streets are filled with art galleries and museums that host exhibitions, paintings, sculptures, events, performances, and more that can be enjoyed year-round.
A must-visit spot in the city is the Museum of Contemporary Art. The Museum presents contemporary art exhibitions of recognized artists while also offering a space for young artists, and is recognized for its year-round national and international contemporary exhibits.
Its dazzling exhibitions include engaging family activities that can be enjoyed by all ages, which make art feel truly accessible.
Beyond art galleries, the postcard-perfect city is brimming with charm and things to do and see. Stroll along Saint-Jean-Baptiste Street to find cute shops and restaurants, cozy cafes, artisan sellers, as well as a beautiful historic church, the Church of Baie-Saint-Paul.
Here, the expression "from farm to table" can truly be experienced. Restaurants use local and seasonal ingredients, showcasing the flavours of Quebecois culture, with every bite paying homage to the land.
Visit Buvette Gentille, a charming little spot in the heart of town, to find a restaurant with a wine-shop feel where you can enjoy delicious dishes and great wine pairings.
Or, check out Restaurant Le Saint-Pub, a microbrewery that blends the flavours of Quebec's terroir with the expertise of local brewers and serves up classic pub fare, including a traditional poutine you can't leave without trying.
The region is also great for exploring nature. Just a short distance from the Baie-Saint-Paul dock, you'll find a small network of easily accessible walking trails that wind through the woods, trace the shores of the St. Lawrence River and weave past flowing fields.
You can take the trails to the water to watch the tides rise and fall, look for local wildlife, and take in the landscape of the Boisé du Quai. Be sure to climb the observation tower at the end of the beach to get beautiful panoramic views of the water.
Getting to Baie-Saint-Paul can be just as peaceful as the city itself. Instead of driving, you can take the Train de Charlevoix from Quebec City to Baie-Saint-Paul.
With large windows that immerse you in the scenery, the train provides stunning views of the St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains that are usually otherwise inaccessible.
You can even use the train to extend your journey with a visit to La Malbaie, a small town home to golf courses, hiking trails, whale watching, sea kayaking and more.
With so much to see and do, and an easy-to-reach location that makes for a great base for more summer adventure, Baie-Saint-Paul definitely deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.
Destination Baie-Saint-Paul website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.