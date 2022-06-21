Starbucks Canada Unveiled 2 New Summer Drinks
Tropical-themed Refreshers.🍹
As of Tuesday, June 21, summer is officially here and to celebrate, Starbucks Canada wants you to buy its new drinks. The coffee chain has unveiled two new tropical-themed Refreshers so you can still pretend to take part in the Summer of Revenge Travel even if endless lines at the airport are keeping you from a real Caribbean vacation.
The first new beverage, the Pineapple Passion Fruit Refresher, consists of what Starbucks in a press release describes as "tropical pineapple and passion fruit flavours" hand-shaken with chunks of pineapple. Starbucks patrons can also ask for a dash of lemonade to make it extra sweet.
A grande size is only 100 calories.
The next Refresher, the Dairy-Free Paradise Drink, takes the Pineapple Passion Fruit Refresher and adds coconut milk to create what sounds like a creamy, tropical cocktail-like treat minus the booze (what you may or may not add to the drink in the comfort of your own home is your business!).
A grande is 140 calories.
New pink Starbucks cold beverage container.Courtesy of Starbucks
New yellow-to-pink Starbucks cold beverage container.Courtesy of Starbucks
To store your Refresher, Starbucks also released a new line of summery mugs and tumblers.
New Starbucks egg rolls.Courtesy of Starbucks
Three new food items are hitting the menu, too: the Cookie & Cream Cake Pop with chocolate cake, buttercream filling and a white chocolate coating; the Bacon, Sausage and Egg Roll; and the Potato, Black Bean and Egg Roll.
Something tells us the new Refreshers, cake pop and breakfast wraps aren't meant to be consumed together.