Starbucks Canada Unveiled 2 New Summer Drinks

Tropical-themed Refreshers.🍹

New Starbucks Refreshers hitting the menu for summer 2022. Right: A Starbuck refresher beside a pineapple and an opened coconut.

Courtesy of Starbucks

As of Tuesday, June 21, summer is officially here and to celebrate, Starbucks Canada wants you to buy its new drinks. The coffee chain has unveiled two new tropical-themed Refreshers so you can still pretend to take part in the Summer of Revenge Travel even if endless lines at the airport are keeping you from a real Caribbean vacation.

The first new beverage, the Pineapple Passion Fruit Refresher, consists of what Starbucks in a press release describes as "tropical pineapple and passion fruit flavours" hand-shaken with chunks of pineapple. Starbucks patrons can also ask for a dash of lemonade to make it extra sweet.

A grande size is only 100 calories.

The next Refresher, the Dairy-Free Paradise Drink, takes the Pineapple Passion Fruit Refresher and adds coconut milk to create what sounds like a creamy, tropical cocktail-like treat minus the booze (what you may or may not add to the drink in the comfort of your own home is your business!).

A grande is 140 calories.

New pink Starbucks cold beverage container.New pink Starbucks cold beverage container.Courtesy of Starbucks

New yellow-to-pink Starbucks cold beverage container.New yellow-to-pink Starbucks cold beverage container.Courtesy of Starbucks

To store your Refresher, Starbucks also released a new line of summery mugs and tumblers.

New Starbucks egg rolls.New Starbucks egg rolls.Courtesy of Starbucks

Three new food items are hitting the menu, too: the Cookie & Cream Cake Pop with chocolate cake, buttercream filling and a white chocolate coating; the Bacon, Sausage and Egg Roll; and the Potato, Black Bean and Egg Roll.

Something tells us the new Refreshers, cake pop and breakfast wraps aren't meant to be consumed together.

