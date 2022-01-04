Starbucks Canada Is Redoing Its Menu Boards So You Can Finally See How To Customize Drinks
It also revealed its new winter menu.
If you've ever been bewildered by the seemingly endless but unwritten ways you can customize Starbucks Canada drink orders, this announcement is for you. The company is redoing its cafe menu boards to show customization options.
In a press release, Starbucks suggested it's trying to better accommodate people with dietary restrictions. It cited a 2021 survey showing 9% of Canadians don't consume dairy, 5% are vegetarian and 16% are on a low or no-carb diet.
"Flexible ordering is imperative to accommodate all customers — regardless of their needs or tastes," Starbucks said.
"With this in mind, Starbucks has an array of food and beverages, and ways to customize, to meet its customers' diverse tastes and preferences." And now you'll finally be able to see them.
The coffee chain also presented its new winter menu, including the return of the Pistachio Latte, a blend of what Starbucks describes as "sweet pistachio and rich brown butter," espresso and steamed milk. It's available in hot or cold and only for a limited time, though Starbucks didn't specify how long that would be.
Three new bottled juices will also be available: the Be Well Cold Pressed Juice, described as an "earthy, tangy, and sweet" mix of beets, apples and carrots; the Well OJ Cold Pressed Juice, and the Well Greens Cold Pressed Juice, combining "a variety of leafy greens," apples, lemons and ginger.
Winter menu food items include the Beyond Meat, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich; the Spinach, Feta and Cage-Free Egg White Wrap; Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites, and the Apples, PB and Trail Mix Snack Box.