Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Eat and Drink
starbucks canada

Starbucks Canada Is Redoing Its Menu Boards So You Can Finally See How To Customize Drinks

It also revealed its new winter menu.

Starbucks Canada Is Redoing Its Menu Boards So You Can Finally See How To Customize Drinks
Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

If you've ever been bewildered by the seemingly endless but unwritten ways you can customize Starbucks Canada drink orders, this announcement is for you. The company is redoing its cafe menu boards to show customization options.

In a press release, Starbucks suggested it's trying to better accommodate people with dietary restrictions. It cited a 2021 survey showing 9% of Canadians don't consume dairy, 5% are vegetarian and 16% are on a low or no-carb diet.

"Flexible ordering is imperative to accommodate all customers — regardless of their needs or tastes," Starbucks said.

"With this in mind, Starbucks has an array of food and beverages, and ways to customize, to meet its customers' diverse tastes and preferences." And now you'll finally be able to see them.

Courtesy of Starbucks Canada

The coffee chain also presented its new winter menu, including the return of the Pistachio Latte, a blend of what Starbucks describes as "sweet pistachio and rich brown butter," espresso and steamed milk. It's available in hot or cold and only for a limited time, though Starbucks didn't specify how long that would be.

Courtesy of Starbucks Canada

Three new bottled juices will also be available: the Be Well Cold Pressed Juice, described as an "earthy, tangy, and sweet" mix of beets, apples and carrots; the Well OJ Cold Pressed Juice, and the Well Greens Cold Pressed Juice, combining "a variety of leafy greens," apples, lemons and ginger.

Winter menu food items include the Beyond Meat, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich; the Spinach, Feta and Cage-Free Egg White Wrap; Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites, and the Apples, PB and Trail Mix Snack Box.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Festive Cups On 1 Day Only

It can help you save money on future Starbucks trips, too!

Starbucks

It's the most wonderful time of the year... you know, that magical time when Starbucks switches to festive cups and releases its holiday menu. And, on one day only, you can even get a free gift with your favourite holiday beverage: a reusable holiday cup.

On Thursday, November 18, Starbucks is giving a limited-edition reusable holiday cup to anyone who orders a holiday or fall drink, whether it's hot or iced. This includes handcrafted beverages only, like lattes and hot chocolates — not brewed coffee.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get A Free Starbucks Coffee In Quebec Today & Here's How

Get a little extra boost for free!

@starbucks | Instagram, @starbuckscanada | Instagram

If you're on the hunt for a freebie in Quebec this week, Starbucks has got you covered — as long as you've got your own mug.

Starbucks will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on September 29 by giving out a free cup of Pike Place filter roast coffee at participating Starbucks stores across Canada. All you have to do is show up with a clean reusable cup (up to 591 ml).

Keep Reading Show less

I Tried Starbucks' All-New Apple Crisp Macchiato & Here's What I Thought

It's a brand new fall drink available in Quebec!

Alanna Moore | MTL Blog

It's an exciting day for all coffee fanatics in Quebec because Starbucks has some new additions to its fall drink menu, which is why I decided to do a Starbucks' Apple Crisp Macchiato review, to see if this new addition is worth all the hype.

Honestly, I'm never usually a fan of Starbucks drinks because they usually taste a whole lot more like sugar than coffee. But I've got to say, the Apple Crisp Macchiato is just about the perfect mix between espresso and dessert.

Keep Reading Show less

The Starbucks "Dragon Frappuccino" Is Coming To Canada

Pure magic in the form of a drink.
sunnynory

Friends, remember the Unicorn Frappuccino?

READ ALSO: The Insane Quarry Only 2 Hours Away From Montreal You Can Climb 

Keep Reading Show less