The 2022 Oscar Nominations Include Nods For Quebec Filmmakers

"Dune" earned 10 nominations. "The Power of the Dog" got 12.

Editorial Fellow
James Kirkikis | Dreamstime

As we head once again into Oscars season, it's always exciting to see Quebec filmmakers get some recognition. This year, two prominent local filmmakers are receiving Oscar nods.

First up is Dune, directed by Bécancour, Quebec native Denis Villeneuve. While Villeneuve didn't receive a nomination for best directing, his vision of the sprawling sci-fi classic has racked up nominations in 10, mainly technical, categories: best picture, best cinematography, best editing, best production design, best visual effects, best adapted screenplay, best original score, best sound mixing, best costume design, and best makeup and hairstyling.

Next is The Power of the Dog, produced by Quebec local Roger Frappier. The Power of the Dog has been nominated for an astounding 12 awards, most notably best director (Jane Campion), best picture, best adapted screenplay, best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), and best supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.)

Jane Campion is the first female director to be nominated for two Academy Awards for best director, having been previously nominated in 1994 for The Piano. She lost to Steven Spielberg, who directed Schindler's List that year. The two are up against each other once again — Spielberg is nominated for best director for his new rendition of West Side Story.

Dune and The Power of the Dog will be vying for best picture against Drive My Car, Nightmare Alley, Don't Look Up, Belfast, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, King Richard and CODA.

Despite critical and box-office success, Spider-Man: No Way Home only received a single nomination: best visual effects.

