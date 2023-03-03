The Canada Revenue Agency Recommends Filing Your 2022 Taxes Online — Here’s How
The CRA offers digital services that make filing much easier.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced major changes that could affect your 2022 taxes, so when it comes to navigating the ins and outs of filing your income taxes, the process can sometimes feel overwhelming. If you're unsure how you want to proceed with filing your taxes, the CRA recommends doing them online.
"Using our digital services will make it easier for you to manage your tax and benefit information. You’ll also avoid delays and long wait times over the phone during tax season," the CRA says.
The CRA recommends using its secure online system called NETFILE. These services are available for free, and using them can speed up the processing of tax returns, resulting in faster refunds. In fact, the CRA says that some refunds can take as little as two weeks.
Here's everything you need to know about filing your 2022 income taxes online using NETFILE:
What is NETFILE?
According to the CRA, NETFILE is an electronic tax-filing service that allows Canadian residents to file their personal taxes online and send their income tax and benefit returns directly to the CRA.
How do I use NETFILE?
In order to access NETFILE, you must select one of the many free-to-use filing software that the CRA recommends. Once you have selected your software of choice, you must look for the access code found on your notice of assessment for a previous tax year. The access code is made up of eight characters and is found on the right side of your notice of assessment.
The code is then used within the filing software and then your return is automatically sent to the CRA. After you use NETFILE, the CRA will issue a confirmation number. The CRA will later send you your 2022 notice of assessment by mail or online through My Account.
Who is eligible to use NETFILE?
NETFILE is available to "most taxpayers," the CRA says. Some tax returns cannot be sent electronically, these include a return for any taxation year other than 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, or 2022 and a tax return for another person.
Additionally, you cannot use NETFILE if you went bankrupt in 2022 or 2023, or if you are not a resident of Canada.
When is NETFILE available to use?
NETFILE can be used 21 hours a day. Due to daily maintenance, NETFILE is not available between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. EST.
