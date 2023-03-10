The Canada Revenue Agency Shared Tips For Canadian Newcomers Filing Their 2022 Taxes
Don't let tax season stress you out!
Tax season is tough enough to navigate for seasoned submitters — for those who are new to Canada and preparing to file their taxes for the first time, it can feel extra daunting. Fortunately, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has tips to simplify the 2022 tax return process for Canadian newcomers.
The CRA highlights the importance of filing a tax return each and every year, so you can receive any refunds, benefits or credits you're owed and avoid hefty back taxes.
For Canadian newcomers with little or no income to report for the previous tax year, the CRA still recommends filing. If you file without any declared income, it allows the government to determine whether you're eligible for certain benefits and credits including the GST/HST credit, Canada child benefit and provincial payments, to name a few.
The CRA also offers an instructional video for Canadian newcomers looking to file their taxes, which is available in 13 different languages.
When are 2022 taxes due?
According to the Canada Revenue Agency, the deadline for most Canadian to file their 2022 income tax and benefit return is April 30, 2023. Considering the deadline falls on a Sunday, the CRA is allowing Canadians to submit their taxes on or before May 1, 2023 without penalty.
For those who are self-employed or have a spouse or common-law partner who is self-employers, the deadline to file on time is June 15, 2023.
How to file you taxes online in Canada?
Yes, Canadian newcomers can file their taxes online, even if they have never filed a return before.
The CRA recommends using its secure online system called NETFILE. These services are available for free, and using them can speed up the processing of tax returns, resulting in faster refunds. In fact, the CRA says that some refunds can take as little as two weeks.
In order to complete a tax return online, you must have one of the following:
- A valid social insurance number (SIN);
- A temporary social insurance number; or
- A temporary tax number (TTN).
What happens after filing your 2022 taxes?
Once you return has been received and assessed by the CRA, the federal agency will issue a notice of assessment. The notice of assessment will include the date your tax return was checked, how much you may owe or receive as a refund or credit.
The CRA recommends setting up direct deposit in order to pay any outstanding balances or receive a credit owed to you.
How to register for direct deposit with the CRA?
To keep the tax filing as simple as possible, the CRA suggests registering for direct deposit. Once you have received your notice of assessment, you can register for My Account at My Account for Individuals on the CRA website.
Follow the prompts and steps listed on the page in order to create an account. The CRA says that creating an online account allows you to view and manage your tax and benefit information online, as well as:
- Track the status of your return and refund
- Apply for benefits and credits
- Update your address
- Receive email notifications
- Make a payment
- View your NOA or reassessment
When will I get my tax refund?
If you are entitled to a tax refund, you can expect payment in two weeks for claims filed online and eight weeks when you file a paper return.
The CRA noted that these timelines are only for returns that the government receives before the deadline.
