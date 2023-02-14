Canada Income Tax Brackets Vary Wildly By Province — Here's How Much You'll Pay
Some are much simpler than others...
Across Canada, income tax brackets vary wildly. Let's say you love paying taxes. If you make around $50,000 in taxable income and you live in Quebec, rejoice in the knowledge that you're probably paying more in taxes than you would in any other Canadian province. If you're less keen on income tax, consider a move to Ontario, where, with the same taxable income, you'd pay the least among all the provinces — though the average salaries in each province vary widely.
Using information from the federal government, we've calculated the 2022 tax brackets for each province in Canada, in no particular order, except Quebec is first. For each province, you'll see an example calculation for someone making $50,000 in taxable income. If that's not you, do your own math, thank you very much.
What are the Quebec income tax brackets?
For the 2022 tax year, the first $46,295 in taxable income, which means gross income minus deductions, is taxed at 15%. Any additional income between $46,295 and $92,580 is taxed at 20%, and anything between $92,580 and $112,655 is taxed at 24%. Any income above that cap is taxed at 25.75%.
Someone who made $50,000 in taxable income in 2022 would pay Quebec:
- 0.2 x ($50,000 – $46,295) +
- 0.15 x $46,295
What are the Ontario income tax brackets?
In Ontario, you'll be taxed 5.05% on the first $46,226 of taxable income, 9.15% on anything between $46,226 and $92,454, 11.16% on anything between $92,454 and $150,000, 12.16% on anything between $150,000 and $220,000, and 13.16% on anything above $220,000.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.0915 x ($50,000 - $46,226) +
- 0.0505 x $46,226
What are the British Columbia income tax brackets?
In British Columbia, you'll be taxed 5.06% on the first $43,070 of taxable income. Then, you'll be taxed 7.7% on anything between $43,070 and $86,141. Anything between $86,141 and $98,901 is taxed at 10.5%, and anything between $98,901 and $120,094 is taxed at 12.29%. From $120,094 to $162,832 is taxed at 14.7%. Anything between $162,832 and $227,090 is taxed at 16.8%, and anything above $227,090 is taxed at 20.5%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.077 x ($50,000 - $43,070) +
- 0.0506 x $43,070
What are the Alberta income tax brackets?
In Alberta, taxes will claim 10% of your first $131,220 in taxable income in the 2022 tax year. You'll pay 12% on income between $131,220 and $157,464, and 13% on income between $157,464 and $209,952. Income between $209,952 and $314,928 is taxed at 14%. Any income above that highest threshold is taxed at 15%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.10 x ($50,000)
What are the Saskatchewan income tax brackets?
Saskatchewan's tax brackets are simpler than most. You'll be taxed at 10.5% for the first $46,773 of taxable income, then at 12.5% on income between $46,773 and $133,638. Income above that threshold is taxed at 14.5%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.125 x ($50,000 - $46,773) +
- 0.105 x $46,773
This amounts to $5,314.54 in provincial income taxes.
What are the Manitoba income tax brackets?
In Manitoba, you'll be taxed 10.8% on the first $34,431 of your taxable income. Income between $34,431 and $74,716 is taxed at 12.75%, and income above $74,716 is taxed at 17.4%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.1275 x ($50,000 - $34,431) +
- 0.108 x $34,431
This amounts to approximately $5,703.60 in provincial income taxes.
What are the Newfoundland and Labrador income tax brackets?
In Newfoundland and Labrador, you'll be taxed 8.7% on your first $39,147 in taxable income, then at 14.5% on income between $39,147 and $78,294. For income between $78,294 and $139,780, it's taxed at 15.8%. Income between $139,780 and $195,693 is taxed at 17.8%, and income between $195,693 and $250,000 is taxed at 19.8%. Income between $250,000 and $500,000 is taxed at 20.8%, and income above $750,000 and below $1,000,000 is taxed at 21.3%. Income above $1,000,000 is taxed at 21.8%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.145 x ($50,000 - $39,147) +
- 0.087 x $39,147
This amounts to $4,979.47 in provincial income taxes.
What are the Prince Edward Island income tax brackets?
For the 2022 tax year in Prince Edward Island, you'll pay 9.8% on your first $31,984 of taxable income and 13.8% on income between $31,984 and $63,969. For income above $63,969, you'll pay 16.7% in taxes.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.138 x ($50,000 - $31,984) +
- 0.098 x $31,984
This amounts to $5,620.64 in provincial income taxes.
What are the New Brunswick income tax brackets?
In New Brunswick, you'll pay 9.4% on your first $44,887 of taxable income and 14.82% on any income between $44,887 and $89,775. For income between $89,775 and $145,955, you'll pay 16.52%. For income between $145,955 and $166,280, you'll be taxed at 17.84%. Any income above that threshold will be taxed at 20.3%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.1482 x ($50,000 - $44,887) +
- 0.094 x $44,887
This amounts to approximately $4,977.12 in provincial income taxes.
What are the Nova Scotia income tax brackets?
In Nova Scotia, you're taxed 8.79% on your first $29,590 of taxable income. Then, you'll pay 14.95% on any income between $29,590 and $59,180. You'll pay 16.67% on any income between $59,180 and $93,000, and 17.5% on any income between $93,000 and $150,000. For any income above $150,000, you'll pay 21% in taxes.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.1495 x ($50,000 - $29,590) +
- 0.0879 x $29,590
This amounts to approximately $5,652.26 in provincial income taxes.
What are the Northwest Territories income tax brackets?
In the Northwest Territories, you'll pay 5.9% on your first $45,462 of taxable income and 8.6% on any income between $45,462 and $90,927. For any income between $90,927 and $147,826, you'll pay 12.2% in taxes. Any amount above $147,826 will be taxed at 14.05%.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.086 x ($50,000 - $45,462) +
- 0.059 x $45,462
This amounts to approximately $3,072.53 in territorial income taxes.
What are the Nunavut income tax brackets?
In Nunavut, you'll pay 4% on the first $47,862 of taxable income, then 7% on any income between $47,862 and $95,724. You'll pay 9% on income between $95,724 and $155,625, and 11.5% on any amount above $155,625.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.07 x ($50,000 - $47,862) +
- 0.04 x $47,862
This amounts to $2,064.14 in territorial income taxes.
What are the Yukon Territory income tax brackets?
For the 2022 tax year in the Yukon, you'll pay 6.4% on your first $50,197 of taxable income and 9% on any income between $50,197 and $100,392. For any income between $100,392 and $155,625, you'll pay 10.9%, and for income between $55,625 and $500,000, you'll pay 12.8%. For income above $500,000, you'll pay 15% in taxes.
For someone making $50,000 in taxable income, they'll pay:
- 0.064 x $50,000
This amounts to $3,200 in territorial income taxes.
