The CRSB Still Exists & Eligible Canadians Can Get $500/Week If They Get COVID-19
You can get up to six weeks of support.💰
If you get sick with or have to isolate due to COVID-19, the Government of Canada has a benefit to help you out.
The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) has been around since 2020, but you may not know that you can still apply for it.
The CRSB provides support to people who are employed and self-employed who are unable to work at least 50% of their scheduled work week because they've become sick with COVID-19 or have to isolate.
If you have an underlying health condition that puts you at greater risk of getting COVID-19, you may also apply for this benefit, which is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Attention Workers! \n\nYou could get up to 6 weeks of #CRSB income support if you: \n\n- are sick with or may have #Covid19 \n\n- are more susceptible to #Covid19, or \n\n- must self-isolate \n\nSee if you\u2019re eligible http://ow.ly/TYwV50HqS9C\u00a0 \n\n#CdnPolipic.twitter.com/mlnqOKWEBy— Employment and Social Development Canada (@Employment and Social Development Canada) 1641849020
To apply, you must be at least 15 years old, be a resident of Canada, have a SIN number and not be collecting Employment Insurance or any other benefits related to COVID-19, as well as meet other eligibility criteria.
If you meet the criteria, you can get $500 per week ($450 after taxes withheld), up to a maximum of six weeks. But after every one-week period, you need to reapply. You can apply for up to six weeks until May 7, 2022.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians, "with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly and new restrictions coming into effect in several places across the country, the new year isn't starting the way any of us wanted - but I want you to know that we’ll continue to make sure you have the support you need."