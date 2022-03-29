Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Lyrids Meteor Shower Will Light Up The Sky Over Quebec In April

Here are NASA's viewing tips.

Senior Editor
Two meteors stream across the starry night sky.

Two meteors stream across the starry night sky.

Joseph Golby | Dreamstime

A meteor shower will light up night skies in the Northern Hemisphere in mid-April. The Lyrids, so named because, from Earth, they appear to shoot out of the constellation Lyra, will be visible between April 15 and 24 but will peak between April 21 and 22, according to the Société d’astronomie du Planétarium de Montréal.

According to NASA, the shower occurs when Earth passes through the tail of the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. What NASA calls the comet's "debris" enters and burns up in the atmosphere at speeds of 49 kilometres per second in a spectacular annual display.

During peak dates, the administration says up to 20 meteors stream across the sky per hour.

The U.S. government agency also shares some viewing tips online. They include travelling to an open area with little light pollution and lying down on the ground facing east. It could take up to 30 minutes for human eyes to adjust to the darkness and be able to best perceive shooting stars, NASA says.

Though it might be a struggle to even keep your eyes open. The optimal viewing time is after the moon sets and before the sun rises.

If you're looking for the perfect stargazing spot in Quebec, NASA has a handy add-on that lets you compare what's called the "shower rate" for any given location. "It also allows you to see the difference between staying downtown or moving out into the country side to a dark and clear location," the administration says.

The International Dark-Sky Association also keeps a map of participating locations. Quebec's Mont-Mégantic is on the list.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...