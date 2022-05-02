A Meteor Shower With Up To 50 Shooting Stars/Hour Will Be Visible From Quebec This Month
Time to plan a stargazing date! 💫
Beautiful weather and magical phenomena in the sky are what May in Montreal are going to be all about.
It's time to call your favourite person and plan a Eta Aquarid meteor shower date in Quebec because this cosmic event will be visible until May 28, but its peak is set to occur during the night of Thursday, May 5 to the morning of Friday, May 6 (before the sun comes up), according to Time and Date.
Don't miss your chance to marvel at all kinds of shooting stars in the sky!
To make sure you get the best of the night sky as possible, Time and Date suggests that you "find a secluded viewing spot, away from the city lights. Once at the venue, your eyes may take 15 to 20 minutes to get used to the dark." Make sure to dress accordingly too, because you could be sitting for quite some time.
During its peak, we're expected to be able to see up to 50 meteors per hour in Quebec, especially if the observation conditions are good.
And luckily for us, d'Espace pour la vie de Montréal says the conditions will be quite favourable since the next full moon will be on May 16, 2022.
This celestial phenomenon is known for its speed, as the arid Êta move at 66 kilometers per second, sometimes leaving dust trails that last from several seconds to a few minutes. The show is therefore spectacular and breathtaking.
Wondering how this phenomenon got its name? Both Astrology-lovers and star-lovers will be pleased to know that the Eta Aquarids is named after the constellation of Aquarius and its name comes from the brightest star of this constellation which is called Eta Aquarii.
