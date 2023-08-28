The Most Polite Canadian Cities Were Ranked & 3 Quebec Spots Made The Cut
How is Saguenay on here?
In a recently published ranking of Canadian cities, Censuswide found that Quebec's own Saguenay was the second most polite city in the entire country, losing only to Ontario's Markham.
The survey concluded that Cape Breton was third-most polite, with two more Quebecois cities, Lévis and Québec City coming in at fifth and sixth place, respectively.
In terms of rudest cities, Quebec's cities didn't rank particularly highly, leaving room for Ontario to nearly sweep the board. Shockingly, not a single Quebec city was considered very rude by the Censuswide survey population.
That said, Quebec as a province performed very well in the rankings of most swearing per day. Guelph residents apparently reported swearing an average of 14 times per day, a rate of more than one "crisse" per hour. Gatineau residents swear an average of 13 times per day, this robust survey discovered, with Trois-Rivières coming in at 11 swears per day (seventh place in the ranking, if you're counting).
Montreal was nowhere to be found on the list of most polite nor did it make it onto the list of rudest cities, so you'll have to comment below to decide its rating. 1 means very polite, 10 means very rude, just so you know.
The survey also tested each respondent's opinion of the stereotype that Canadians say "sorry" a lot. Apparently, the average Canadian apologizes nine times per day. Your mileage (kilometrage?) may vary.
The sorriest city in all of Canada was found to be Burlington, with a sky-high average of 18 apologies per day. That's more apd (apologies per day) than Guelph's spd (swears per day) rating. Impressive?
You decide.