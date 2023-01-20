The SAAQ Is Making It Easier Than Ever To Avoid The SAAQ
Giving Quebecers what they really want.
Starting in February, Quebec drivers will be able to access several SAAQ services online without ever having to step foot in an SAAQ office. The new platform, SAAQclic, is just one part of a government push to consolidate public service access online.
In a press release, SAAQ President and CEO Denis Marsolais said the platform will allow clients to "enjoy more autonomy and time savings" through "simplified online transactions."
Through individual online accounts, SAAQ clients will be able to replace driver's licenses, check their license validity, and submit documents such as medical reports, among dozens of other functions.
SAAQclic is going live on February 20. But it won't be like flipping a switch. The authority says it's suspending some services in its offices between January 26 and February 19 so that it can convert files to suit the new platform.
SAAQ offices will remain open and clients will still be able to replace a lost or stolen license, exchange foreign licenses and take road tests. And the company will still offer its services in person even after the launch of SAAQclic.
The new platform will just be an additional way to complete tasks or seek answers to questions.
And the government suggests more such platforms could be on the way through the forthcoming Service d'authentification gouvernementale (Government Authentication Service), which Assistant Deputy Minister for Government Digital Transformation Jonathan Kelly described in the release as "the keystone that will allow citizens to access many of the Government of Quebec's online services at any time, on the device of their choice."
"This is just the beginning," he said. "In 2023, other government online services will be accessible through this new authentication solution."
