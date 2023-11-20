The Ultimate Guide For Dining, Drinking & Activities During The Holidays
These places will put you in your holiday feels
As the holiday season blankets Quebec in a shimmering veil of snow, everything comes alive with a unique and enchanting charm. From the twinkling lights adorning historic streets to the scent of freshly baked pastries in the air, Quebec offers a holiday experience like no other.
Whether you're a local looking to explore your city in a new light or a traveller seeking a winter wonderland, this comprehensive listicle has you covered. It'll take you on a delightful journey through the most magical dining, drinking, and adventure experiences this picturesque province has to offer during the holidays.
So, bundle up and get ready to savour the flavours, raise your glass in celebration, and embark on unforgettable activities that will make the holiday season truly special.
Dulce Paradise
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brazilian bakery
Address: 4122 Saint Denis St, Montreal, Q
Why You Need To Go: Experience Brazil in the heart of Montreal at Dulce Paradise, the city's first Brazilian bakery since 2018. Pastry chef Gabriela Passos has redefined traditional Brazilian desserts, with the brigadeiro stealing the show. Indulge in at least six daily flavours of this condensed milk and chocolate delight, and explore our unique, locally crafted personalized cakes. Discover the sweet fusion of Brazilian tradition and Montreal magic at Dulce Paradise – where every bite is a journey worth taking.
Le Richmond
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 377 Ave Richmond, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Richmond, Montreal's temple to Italian and Mediterranean gastronomy. Weekly table d'hôte menus and a selection of fine Italian wines complement an elegant dining experience where innovation meets tradition, and every bite is an encounter with culinary excellence.