These April Fools Day Jokes In Quebec Were So Good That We’re Almost Sad They Aren’t True
Everyone got in on the April Fools Day fun!
Another year another April Fools Day. This time around, it appears as if many Quebec-based politicians, restaurants, and stores took April Fools to the next level with some pretty hilarious gags — many of which were totally believable!
From François Legault sporting a Leafs jersey all the way to Valérie Plante cleaning Montreal streets, here are some of the best 2022 April Fools Day jokes from across the province.
STM Blue Line Extension
The STM didn't waste anytime getting in on the April Fools Day action after sharing the upcoming additional blue extension stops, or so we thought!
"After a lot of work, we are excited to announce our final choices," the STM wrote. With five new stops on the blue line, they certainly had us with this one — but for real, when are we getting a final decision?
Beavertails Fine Dining Experience
While Beavertails are known for their greasy delights topped with an array of sugary goodness, they fooled us all with the introduction of their newest fine dining experience.
"Our world-famous pastry-stretching chefs will be preparing an innovative way to showcase Canadian cuisine with an elevated menu that will titillate your taste buds," Beavertails wrote on Instagram, but alas, it was all a lie.
Beachclub New Drink Flavours
With summer just around the corner (OK it's only April, but it'll be summer before you know it) that means festivals and lots of Beachclub visits. Well, the Beachclub took it upon themselves to give us all a bit of a fright with their newest drink flavours.
The Quebec outdoor club revealed four different flavours: ketchup, poutine, pepperoni pizza, and popcorn. While all of those are delicious as food, we aren't too sure if we'd be on board with drinking them...like ever.
WestJet's Newest Destination
We\u2019re taking our commitment to affordable travel to an all-new destination: Space. Introducing WestJet-X. #WestJetX \n\nBook your seats today at https://ms.spr.ly/6013wSAoD\u00a0pic.twitter.com/8sqE3jKuQg— WestJet (@WestJet) 1648810870
WestJet pulled a fast one on Canadians today by introducing their newest destination...space! "We’re taking our commitment to affordable travel to an all-new destination: Space. Introducing WestJet-X," the airline wrote on Twitter.
While a round trip to space would be cool (and probably VERY expensive), we'll leave that up to Elon Musk and his people.
Dominique Anglade Gets Her Prank On
Bonne journ\u00e9e \n#poissondavril #polqc #plq #assnatpic.twitter.com/wAikegYWvC— Dominique Anglade (@Dominique Anglade) 1648814648
François Legault and Valérie Plante weren't the only politicians to get their gag on. Dominique Anglade also joined in on the fun, pranking a number of her co-workers.
In a video posted to Anglade's Twitter, the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party can be seen cutting out paper fish to paste onto colleagues backs without them knowing — proving herself to be quite the sneaky one.
Aterlier BiscOui Cookie Burger
While Atelier BiscOui make some decadent and delicious cookies, they took things a bit too far when they introduced their new cookie burger. "Why wait until after dinner to have your dessert? With the BiscOui Burger you get it all!" they wrote on Instagram.
Now we love a good cookie and a real juicy burger, but together? Nuh-uh! Thankfully, this one isn't real.
Chocolat Favoris Diffuser
Chocolat Favoris pulled our leg after introducing a brand new product, an oil diffuser! "We now have home fragrances pour the biggest chocolate fans," the dessert bar wrote on Facebook.
The diffuser was decked out in pretty pink packaging for its cotton candy flavour. While this ended up being a joke, we're almost sad it is, 'cause who wouldn't love a cotton candy fragrance?!
IKEA Swedish Meatball Surprises
IKEA is great for furnishing your home on a budget, and offering up some delish cafeteria eats for cheap. Well, they took their fan fave item, Swedish Meatballs and created a few new products.
They introduced meatball scented pouches, spray, soap, and meatball tea and we've got one thing to say. No. IKEA's Swedish meatballs are certainly tasty, but as a fragrance? Definitely not.
A Montreal Cable Car
The city of Côte-des-Neiges and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce fooled Montrealers with some new alterations to city infrastructure, including a cable car right by St. Joseph's Oratory, rapid lane sidewalks, and sidewalk escalators.
Now these are all things any Montrealer would totally be on board with, so...why isn't it happening?
St-Hubert's Latest Menu Addition
St-Hubert is a fan fave throughout Quebec and rightfully so. Despite already having two types of coleslaw to choose from, the restaurant introduced a brand new menu item called Kimchou.
"Goodbye creamy coleslaw! Say hello to its replacement: our new kimchi coleslaw," St-Hubert wrote on Facebook. This was a great gag, but it's one St-Hubert should actually implement. Spicy kimchi coleslaw? Why not!
No More Boustan Garlic Potatoes
If there's one thing that Boustan does right it's their garlic potatoes. Considering some of us would literally brush our teeth with their delicious garlic sauce, it came as a major shock when Boustan's revealed that they would be discounting their iconic item.
Thankfully the Lebanese fast food chain was just pulling our leg. Phew! Now...gimme some garlic potatoes, please.
Quebec Is Getting An NHL Team
BREAKING: After 26 years, the Quebec Nordiques are returning to the NHL. \n\nMore details to follow. pic.twitter.com/f954uI9Phx— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) 1648822036
The best joke of the day went to Sportsnet for stating that Quebec City would be getting its NHL team back.
With so much talk surrounding a second NHL team in Quebec, it would be great news if the Quebec Nordiques were actually returning, but alas, they're not, and sadly so.