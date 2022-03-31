Balarama Holness Challenged The Sunwing Party Flight Guy To An MMA Fight To Shut Him Up
Is this real life?
In a story that just keeps getting delightfully weirder, ex-Montreal mayoral candidate and Mouvement Montréal leader Balarama Holness has challenged Sunwing Party flight guy James William Awad to a five-round MMA fight.
Asked by MTL Blog if this was an April Fools joke, Holness replied, "no it is not. 100% serious." So this is where we're at now.
Holness' offer comes on the heels of Awad's own characteristically absurd challenge to Canada Transport Minister Omar Alghabra to a boxing match to settle fines imposed following a federal investigation into the flight to Cancun.
Several wayward Sunwing passengers have incurred penalties for (allegedly) defying masking and vaccination rules for air travellers.
Awad's offer looked like a joke, but given his history, it might be more of a half-joke.
Seemingly unaware that such a match would likely require new federal legislation, Awad promised to pay the fines and donate $1,000,000 to charity if he lost the fight with Alghabra. If the minister accepted the offer, he would have to pay the fines himself in the event of his loss.
Holness' proposal has lower monetary stakes for what would probably be a bloodier dual. But the politician is also daring Awad to wager his precious media pedestal.
"If Balarama Wins, Awad has to be quiet (ceases all media presence) and donates $50,000 to Balarama's organization, Montreal in Action," Holness' team said in a statement shared with MTL Blog.
"If Awad wins, Balarama pays his fines and donates $50,000 to the organization of Awad's choice."
It seems, unfortunately, that we just can't escape the magnetic ludicrousness of the Sunwing flight saga.