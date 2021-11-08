These Bubble Tents Near Montreal Are 33% Off Right Now & You Can Sleep Under The Stars
A perfect date night idea.
There's simply nothing more romantic than admiring the night sky with your favourite person, and these bubble tents near Montreal are the perfect spot to do exactly that this winter.
In Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson's Cavaland Park, you can have the chance to sleep in a bubble under the stars with a 360-degree view of an enchanting snowy landscape. And the best part is these bubbles are currently $100 off their regular price on Groupon.
To make the experience even more romantic, you may come across horses wandering through the snow since the bubble tent is situated within an equestrian park.
Groupon is offering a 33% deduction on your reservation, meaning you can have this ideal date for $199 instead of $299 per night.
With this coupon, you have three months after purchasing to book your trip. But, since winter weather in Quebec can be rather unpredictable, the date will be moved at no charge if the weather conditions are not optimal, such as extreme cold, high winds or snowstorms.
Your bubble accommodation will be available from 6 p.m. and you and your boo need to leave by 11 a.m. on the day of your departure, giving you tons of time to have your best date night yet.
Sleep in a bubble at Cavaland Park
Cost: $199 for one night ($299 value)
When: Valid for three months after purchase
Address: 340, ch. Chertsey, Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.