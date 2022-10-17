This $279,000 Home For Sale In Quebec Comes With 7+ Acres Of Land & A Stream (PHOTOS)
It's 80 minutes from Montreal in Quebec's gorgeous Estrie region.🍁🌻
Here's a chance for the tired city dweller to claim a chunk of beautiful Estrie. Tucked among the region's gentle sloping auburn hills, this Quebec home for sale is currently on the market for $279,000 and comes with a whopping 7.6 acres of land traversed by the rivière Noire.
The cottage may be cozy (there's just one bedroom), but the enviable plot of land leaves plenty of room for the imagination and escapades through the woods.
The Rivière Noire traverses the property.Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
The modest interior is nevertheless admirable, having undergone several renovations and upgrades in the past two decades, including the addition, according to the listing, of a new front porch, new flooring, an expanded living room, and new kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops.
Living room.Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
Dining room and kitchen.Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
The listing also touts a whimsical wood patio, a video surveillance system, potable water and high-speed internet access.
Kitchen.Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
Bedroom.Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
Wood patio.Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
The property is listed by Sutton Québec's Michael Denault. It's an approximately 80-minute drive from downtown Montreal, 50 minutes from both Sherbrooke and Mont Sutton, and 30 minutes from Quebec's Parc national du Mont-Orford.
Get a summary of the details below.
Cozy Renovated Cottage With A Ton Of Land In Estrie
Home with 7.6 acres of land for sale in Lawrenceville, Quebec.
Michael Denault | Sutton Québec
Price: $279,000
Address: 1002, rue Principale, Lawrenceville, QC
Details: A renovated one-bedroom cottage sitting on 7.6 acres of enviable real estate in Quebec's Estrie region.