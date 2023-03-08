This Unassuming $115,000 Montreal Home For Sale Hides Waterfront Access In The Back
The sunset views are GORGEOUS.
Sometimes, the perfect home is hiding in plain sight. For non-filthy-rich Montrealers, the prospect of owning waterfront property sounds as ludicrous as owning a home in the city in the first place. But this humble mobile home for sale in Montreal could be the perfect place for a small family, with its direct access to the Rivière des Prairies
The home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms for a total of seven rooms spanning just over 1,000 square feet. Around the back is the water access (scroll down for some of the views, including a truly blissful sunset pic).
Let's take a tour through this mini marvel in Sainte-Geneviève, constructed in 1978.
The home's kitchen.Léonie Dupuis | RE/MAX
The kitchen is long and bright, with light wood finishings and the opportunity for brand-new floors to be installed ahead of moving in. The property itself is in a cul-de-sac, giving you some quiet away from the highways.
The living room, looking into the kitchen.Léonie Dupuis | RE/MAX
The sunny living space is connected to the kitchen, with wood panelling and, once again, the opportunity for new flooring to be installed.
One of the home's three bedrooms.Léonie Dupuis | RE/MAX
The home's bedrooms have already had their floors renovated. The two larger bedrooms cover 168 square feet, while the third measures 135.8 square feet.
One of the two bathrooms, with a shower.Léonie Dupuis | RE/MAX
The home's two bathrooms are cozy and equally as wood-panelled as the rest of this delightfully '70s property. Each bathroom has its own shower. But you're really curious about the waterfront access, right? With no further ado, here she is:
The home's waterfront access, situated behind the house.Léonie Dupuis | RE/MAX
The admittedly cobbled-together-looking dock is almost certainly more structurally sound than it appears, and the property is large enough to include the option to extend the home if you need more space. Waterfront access means you're able to use the water, not just stare at it longingly. But if you're in the mood to yearn, the stunning sunsets will give you plenty of material.
Mobile Home for Sale in Montreal
The front of the mobile home. Right: A view of sunset over the water behind the home.
Price: $115,000
Address: 15085, boul. Gouin O. app. R2, Montreal, QC