What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Thanksgiving Monday
Happy long weekend! 🦃
Oct 04, 2023, 2:00 PM
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many Montrealers might be planning some festive weekend gatherings or are eagerly looking forward to having a day off.
To help you make the most of the long weekend, we have compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal. Luckily, for those who are missing some Thanksgiving dinner ingredients, most grocery stores will remain open, as will most pharmacies, restaurants, shopping malls and SQDC and SAQ stores.
Please keep in mind that many local and independent stores in Montreal may operate on holiday or reduced hours, so it is always a good idea to give them a quick call before heading over to avoid any inconveniences.
What's open:
- 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
- Pharmacies
- Restaurants and bars
- Most supermarkets and convenience stores
- Most shopping malls
- Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will remain open
- Montreal Casino will be open
- The STM will operate under weekend hours — check out any route changes here
- The majority of SAQs will be open and operate during regular hours
- SQDC will operate during regular hours (customer service relations will be closed on and will reopen on Tuesday)
- Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up will operate normally (with the exception of Montreal-Nord, where compost pick-up will take place the next day)
- All parking restrictions and parking meters remain in effect
- Cinemas
- Biodome, Insectarium, Botanical Garden, Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium and the Biosphere will be open
- La Ronde will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What's closed:
- Banks
- Municipal offices (including Accés Montreal) will be closed
- Municipal courts
- Passport services
- Service Canada
- Canada Post