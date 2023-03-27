You Can Score Free Front-Row Seats At The 2024 Summer Olympics In Paris — Here's How
They're looking for English- and French-speaking volunteers!
Instead of watching the world's greatest athletes compete on your television set, you could cheer on Team Canada from the actual sidelines of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Games' volunteer portal is finally open and seeking applicants from around the globe — you only have to jump through a few hoops.
The first step is making sure you meet the eligibility criteria, which include being over 18 years old, speaking either French or English and having 10 days free to work between the opening of the Athletes’ Village on July 26 through two days after the closing of the Paralympic Games on September 8.
The next step is completing the online application, which takes between 30 and 45 minutes. You'll have to fill out a form with your contact information and detail how you'd like to support the games. There are multiple options, between hospitality, sports-oriented and administrative positions.
People-oriented roles involve welcoming and directing athletes, trainers and other guests to Olympic venues, like the competition and training areas, or Athletes’ Village. You could also be asked to guide spectators to the stands. Sports-oriented volunteering could involve collecting tennis balls, installing starting blocks or inputting data on timings, rankings and statistics. There are also admin roles to help with the accreditation process for journalists and visiting delegations to access reserved areas.