Quebec Olympic Diver Jennifer Abel & Boxer David Lemieux Announced The Birth Of Their Baby

They shared the first pics of Xander Lemieux.

Senior Editor
Jennifer Abel and David Lemieux with their child. Right: Jennifer Abel and David Lemieux at Abel's baby shower.

@jennabel91 | Instagram

Olympian Jennifer Abel and boxer David Lemieux took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the arrival of their first child, Xander.

"A new journey begins," Lemieux wrote in his Mother's Day post.

Three-time Olympian Abel said parenthood has been her proudest accomplishment.

"In my life, I have often heard people say congratulations. Congratulations on your great performance, congratulations on your new record," she wrote.

"For the past week, I have been congratulated on my new role as a mom and I can tell you that I have never been more proud to hear that word."

Abel won bronze in London in 2012 and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She and Lemieux got engaged following the games in 2021. A video posted to Instagram shows Lemieux proposing in Montréal-Trudeau Airport.

Later that year, Abel announced her retirement from diving, saying she wanted to "discover what life after sport has in store."

"I am proud of the athlete I have been and I am now looking forward to making room for the woman I am," she wrote. "Diving has been the priority in my life since the age of 4."

Abel revealed her pregnancy to the public in November and shared a few updates in the months that followed.

The Mother's Day post also included a pic of Xander's crinkled baby hands and feet and a shot of Lemieux holding him in the air.

Abel isn't the only Quebec Olympian to recently welcome a child.

Gold medalist Max Perrot also used Mother's Day to announce the arrival of his first child.

